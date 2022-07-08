Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on Disney+ or Any Other Streaming Platform?

The highly anticipated Thor sequel is finally in theaters worldwide. The God of Thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth, is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe hero to reach a fourth solo film — although he probably won’t be the last. Thor will venture on a journey of self-discovery in Thor: Love and Thunder, but can fans expect to join him on his voyage on Disney+ or another streaming service on the weekend of July 8, 2022?

Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson | Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is not on Disney+ yet

Sadly, Marvel fans won’t be able to watch the newest MCU film from the comfort of their own home just yet. Thor: Love and Thunder is not currently on Disney+.

However, if anyone wants to reminisce about Thor’s MCU journey before Thor 4, all of his previous appearances are streaming on Disney+. Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame are all available on Disney’s streaming platform.

So before going to the theaters to see Thor: Love and Thunder, fans can first catch up on his previous battles on Disney+.

When will ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ be on Disney+?

On a brighter note, fans likely won’t have to wait long for Thor: Love and Thunder to arrive on Disney+.

Marvel added Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Disney+ only 47 days after its theatrical release. Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took 70 days after its premiere to arrive on the streaming service. And Disney+ added Eternals 68 days following its release in theaters.

So the window between the theatrical premiere and arrival on Disney+ is getting smaller. Marvel has yet to announce Thor: Love and Thunder‘s Disney+ premiere date, but it will probably be around 45-70 days after July 8. That places its debut on the streaming service around late August or early September in 2022.

Tonight’s the night ⚡️



Be the first to experience the adventure of the summer, Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder only in theaters tonight! Get tickets now: https://t.co/qFEBBRjcqo pic.twitter.com/BqW6txgqAu — Thor (@thorofficial) July 7, 2022

Will ‘Thor 4’ be on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix?

Since Thor: Love and Thunder is a Disney property, it won’t be on Netflix in the United States after its theatrical run. Neither will the MCU film be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video soon. However, fans will assumably be able to rent or buy Thor: Love and Thunder on Amazon Prime Video once Marvel releases its Digital format. This likely won’t be an option for a few months after July 8, though.

As for what fans can expect from Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth teased the film while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.

“I was thinking, what would freak the fans out — and not in a good way?” Waititi explained. “You associate Thor [with being a] big hero. The last thing a Thor fan really wants to see is the word ‘love.’ They’re like, ugh, kissing! So I was like, we’ll lean into that. We’ll make them love love and make the fans excited for a romance.”

Hemsworth said, “We’ve kind of broken the character down and rebuilt him a number of times. What we hadn’t sort of explored was the romantic comedy set in space.” And the director added, “Mixed with a mid-life crisis.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

