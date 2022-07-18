‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Isn’t the First Time Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Appeared in a Marvel Film

Thor: Love and Thunder was a family affair for Chris Hemsworth and other cast and crew members. The fourth Thor film was full of cameos, ranging from the stars’ children to actors from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. But this isn’t the first time family members have appeared in a Thor movie.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.]

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth | Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky has a cameo in her husband Chris Hemsworth’s film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

At the beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder, Korg, played by director Taika Waititi, tells the story of the “Space Viking,” aka Thor. During the tale, Korg talks about his many love affairs, which include a rendezvous with a wolf woman. And that wolf woman is played by none other than Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky.

The scene that Pataky appears in is brief, and the audience never really sees her face. It’s just a quick shot of her character and Thor kissing under the moonlight and then howling together.

However, this isn’t the first time Elsa Pataky has acted opposite Chris Hemsworth in a Thor movie.

Elsa Pataky appeared in a previous ‘Thor’ movie

During an interview with the New York Daily News, Natalie Portman revealed that she wasn’t the one kissing Chris Hemsworth at the end of Thor: The Dark World. Because of her busy schedule, she couldn’t be on set for reshoots, so Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, put on a wig and stepped in to play Jane Foster for that scene.

“It was for reshoots, and [Hemsworth] was working in Hong Kong, and I couldn’t get there because I was working on my own film,” Portman explained. “And so they put his wife in my wig and costume. That’s why it was so passionate. It was such a perfect solution, wasn’t it?”

As Marvel fans recall, Thor reunites with Jane at the end of the second Thor film. They share a passionate kiss, and the rest is history. But as Natalie Portman revealed, it wasn’t her in the Thor: The Dark World scene with Chris Hemsworth; it was Elsa Pataky.

Chris Hemsworth’s children also had cameos in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Elsa Pataky isn’t the only Hemsworth to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder — Chris Hemsworth’s children also had cameos.

India Hemsworth, the couple’s daughter, and one of their twin boys were both a part of Thor: Love and Thunder. India played Gorr’s daughter Love, and their son played young Thor in a flashback scene.

After the movie’s premiere, Chris Hemsworth hopped on Instagram to show appreciation for his daughter, India. The post contained two photos of Hemsworth with his daughter on the set of Marvel films. One picture is when India was a baby, and the other is from Thor: Love and Thunder.

The caption reads, “Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

