‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Leaked Video Allegedly Reveals Deleted Scene With the Mighty Thor

Marvel fans are a couple of months away from seeing any Thor: Love and Thunder bonus content, including deleted scenes. However, thanks to one alleged video from the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, we might know one scene that Marvel cut from Thor 4. And it involves Jane Foster’s transformation into the Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jane Foster becomes the Mighty Thor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel revealed that Natalie Portman would return as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. But this time, she would play the Mighty Thor.

And as fans learned at the beginning of the fourth Thor movie, Jane’s storyline began with a cancer diagnosis. She had Stage 4 cancer, and no treatment would help her. So, Jane turned to New Asgard and Mjolnir. She approached Thor’s broken hammer, and the next thing the audience knew, Jane was the Mighty Thor.

She joined Thor in his pursuit of defeating Gorr the God Butcher and saving the Asgardian children. However, every time she picked up Mjolnir, she got sicker. In the end, Jane died in Thor’s arms, and Heimdall accepted her into Valhalla during a Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene.

One video may show a ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ deleted scene involving Mighty Thor

Even though fans never saw Jane transition into the Mighty Thor, it looks like Marvel might have filmed it. One fan posted a blurry clip on Twitter of the supposed Thor: Love and Thunder deleted scene.

In the video, it looks like the Marvel crew is filming Jane at the spot where New Asgard kept the broken pieces of Mjolnir. She is lifted into the air on a wire, and Jane is assumingly becoming the Mighty Thor.

Marvel has not confirmed if they deleted a scene of Jane transforming into the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. But fans may see the finished product when the film is released on Blu-ray/DVD/4K UHD.

Our favorites tell us their favorites. ❤️



The #1 movie in the world, Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder, is now playing only in theaters! Get tickets now: https://t.co/qFEBBR1B1O pic.twitter.com/8OTs1XZ06W — Thor (@thorofficial) July 21, 2022

Taika Waititi revealed which deleted scenes fans won’t see

During an interview with Insider, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi discussed the decision to cut certain scenes and actors from the film.

“I wrote the thing, so when you cut anything, it’s a little bit of a challenge to yourself because you’re like, ‘Am I not that good? Should I have seen this coming?'” Waititi explained. “But every film I’ve done, I’ve probably cut the same amount out. When you go into the edit, you just never know. A scene on its own could be the most funniest thing or intriguing thing, but sometimes those things, if you keep them in, will just make the movie screech to a halt.”

He continued, “So you have to do what’s best for the film. And if you ask any of those actors who were cut out — Jeff Goldblum, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage — they all understand how it works. They have been in the game long enough. But that’s just the way I look at things.”

The director added, “I’m not going to give you a moment because this is my way of telling you, like, people say, ‘I can’t wait for the deleted scenes with those actors.’ I don’t want people to see the deleted scenes because they’re deleted for a reason: They aren’t good enough. [Laughs.] The scenes were not in the movie, and that’s it.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Isn’t the First Time Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Appeared in a Marvel Film