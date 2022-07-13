‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Taika Waititi Explains What Happened to the Guardians of the Galaxy

While the movie is called Thor: Love and Thunder, the Guardians of the Galaxy do appear in the movie. However, they are not in the Marvel film for very long. The team disappears after the opening sequence. Director Taika Waititi explains why the Guardians of the Galaxy had such a brief role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Guardians of the Galaxy appear briefly in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder follows the events of Avengers: Endgame where Thor left with the Guardians to go on some new adventures. The opening scene features a montage of the Guardians and Thor fighting on various planets along with an opening battle that sets the stage. Once Thor learns of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and his plans, Thor leaves the group to go on his own mission.

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy might be disappointed to see these characters so briefly. It has been a three-year gap since last we saw them and fans want to see more. Most of the cast does return which includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Vin Diesel as Groot.

Taika Waititi explains why the Guardians are briefly in ‘Thor 4’

In an interview with Insider, Taika Waititi says the plan was always to just have the Guardians at the beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder and then have them go away. The main reason is because the Guardians still have their own movie ahead so the focus should be on Thor. The Guardians of the Galaxy will have plenty more opportunities to shine.

“The plan was always to have them in the beginning and then move on,” Waititi said. “Because they have their own movie. There was talk about having them come back at the end.”

While there were talks to have the Guardians come back at the end, Waititi chose against it because he felt it was too similar to other movies. He also believes it could have made the movie feel too crowded.

“The thing is that happens in every movie,” Waititi shared. “No more. No more of the cavalry coming at the end. So we shelved that idea. We just wanted Jane (Natalie Portman) to come in at the end.”

The Guardians still have their own projects on the way

If the Guardians’ appearance in Thor: love and Thunder didn’t satisfy your craving, don’t worry. Marvel has you covered. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming to theaters on May 5, 2023. It is once again directed by James Gunn and sees all of the cast returning. While plot details remain under wraps, Will Poulter is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Adam Warlock.

Additionally, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be coming to Disney+ in 2023. This does sound quite goofy, but Gunn has confirmed that this will be essential viewing for any MCU fan.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

