‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Screaming Goats Are Why Critics Love and Hate the Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder instantly earned a wide array of responses from critics. Some called it one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe installments yet, but others thought it was an absolute mess with clashing tones. Critics’ favorite and least favorite element of Thor: Love and Thunder are the screaming goats. It’s a running joke that is getting divisive reactions. Some thought it was hilarious and endearing, but others found it grating and tired.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ reintroduces Jane Foster as Mighty Thor

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) spends some of his time working with the Guardians of the Galaxy, as he goes through some serious identity issues. However, he will have to snap into shape real quick to deal with a new villain named Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who intends to kill all of the gods with a powerful sword of mysterious origins.

Thor: Love and Thunder unites the title character along with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is Thor’s ex-girlfriend. However, she’s more physically powerful than ever before as Mighty Thor, using Mjølnir to defeat her foes. The three will need to work together if they hope to take down Gorr and save the gods across the universe from certain death.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ critics love and hate the movie because of screaming goats

#ThorLoveandThunder is an action-comedy that makes for a fun family summer movie. Bale is terrifying, Portman is the heart and Hemsworth is as goofy as ever. Not all of the jokes stick their landings but I hollered every time the goats screamed. ? — Karama Horne (@theblerdgurl) June 30, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder critics are both praising and slamming the movie based on a couple of screaming goats. The Asgardian god of thunder brings them around on his adventures, making them a running joke throughout the movie. Thor: Love and Thunder finds a practical use for the screaming goats over the course of its 125-minute runtime, as well, but that didn’t make any of them lighten up.

The Wrap’s Karama Horne wrote: “I hollered every time the goats screamed.” Additionally, Slashfilm writer Jenna Busch called the goats her “favorite characters.”

Meanwhile, Honest Trailers creator Andy Signore wrote that Thor: Love and Thunder is essentially two movies that don’t quite come together into one cohesive film. He liked the serious one with Gorr, but: “The other, overly silly movie filled with screaming goats? Wasn’t a fan.”

Thor: Love and Thunder emphasizes the goats’ screaming every opportunity it has and critics either loved it or hated it. However, time will tell which side of the fence audiences fall on when the film hits theaters. It’s a joke that Waititi likely finds hilarious.

Critics sing praises for Natalie Portman and Christian Bale

Nevertheless, critics are unanimously loving other elements aside from the screaming goats in Thor: Love and Thunder. The MCU installment brings an impressive cast to star alongside Hemsworth in this wild adventure. Initial reactions are loving Portman as Mighty Thor, while they also praise Bale for his performance as the villain, Gorr.

Thor: Love and Thunder brings director Taika Waititi back after crafting the fan-favorite MCU installment, Thor: Ragnarok. Fans love his wild sense of humor and how it blends in with the MCU.

