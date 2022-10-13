Why Did ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Use Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’?

The “Immigrant Song” became even more legendary than it already was after it was used in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. The epic Led Zeppelin song was used perfectly to make moments in the movie infinitely cooler than they already were. Director Taika Waititi explained why he knew the song needed to be in Thor: Ragnarok.

‘Immigrant Song’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ are a fantastic combination

The hype for Thor: Ragnarok began to build for Marvel fans after the first trailer. The trailer featured beautiful Nordic imagery combined with Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.” The visuals and music work in tandem as the imagery is complemented by the references to Norse mythology in the lyrics.

Fans were delighted to hear “Immigrant Song” twice in Thor: Ragnarok. The first time the song is used is in the opening scene as Thor escapes from Surtur. The second time is in the climactic battle as Thor, Loki, Valkyrie, and Hulk battle Hela on the bridge in Asgard. The song added energy to each fight scene and delivered cinematic moments Marvel fans would never forget.

Why Taika Waititi wanted to use ‘Immigrant Song’

In an interview with Cinemablend, Waititi said he used “Immigrant Song” in a sizzle reel, and this helped him find the tone he wanted to use for Thor. He was surprised that Marvel had not used the song in the first two movies.

“I made the sizzle reel with tonally what I wanted it to be,” Waititi said. “I wanted to capture a road trip of people who had no business hanging out with each other. I put all that to ‘Immigrant Song’. I was so surprised they hadn’t used it in the first two films. That song is basically about Thor. Just knowing the tone, knowing that it had to be playful and over the top.”

Using “Immigrant Song” benefited both parties as Led Zeppelin was given a $2 million check for the rights to use the song, which amounted to 1% of the $180 million budget for the film. Waititi says the band was impressed by the first teaser trailer that used the song, but the paycheck was another incentive to persuade them.

“When we had the first cut of the trailer and showed [Led Zeppelin], they understood how perfect the song was for this character,” Waititi told Business Insider. “I think it wouldn’t have happened if we didn’t start the conversation with them really, really early on.”

What other movies use ‘Immigrant Song’?

While Led Zeppelin songs appear more frequently in movies and television, the band used to be more stingy about allowing others to use their music. For School of Rock, Jack Black made a video practically begging the band to let them use “Immigrant Song.” Fortunately, the band found the video amusing and allowed them to use it.

“Immigrant Song” has appeared in several other movies, including Soldier, Life on Mars, and Shrek the Third. It’s hard to deny how Robert Plant’s iconic yell can add so much excitement to a scene.

