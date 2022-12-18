‘Three Pines’ Release Schedule: When Is the Season 1 Finale on Prime Video?

Prime Video has brought the world of best-selling author Louise Penny’s Chief Inspector Gamache books to life in its new series Three Pines. The Quebec-set mystery drama follows Inspector Armand Gamache (Spider-Man’s Alfred Molina) and his fellow officers from the Sûreté du Québec as they investigate various crimes, many of which occur in or around a quaint village known as Three Pines. The show premiered on Dec. 2, with two new episodes dropping weekly. Here’s when the Three Pines Season 1 finale will be on Prime Video.

The ‘Three Pines’ Season 1 finale drops Dec. 23 on Prime Video

Three Pines Season 1 has eight episodes in total. Two episodes have dropped every Friday since the premiere, with six episodes available to stream so far.

The final two episodes in the first season will arrive on Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 23. Titled “The Hangman Part 1” and ‘The Hangman Part 2,” they see Gamache investigating the death of a man discovered in the woods near Three Pines. The victim, who was bent on vengenance, appears to be the victim of a group lyching, and Gamache finds himself wonderign whether all the villagers are capable of murder.

‘Three Pines’ is based on a series of books by Louise Penny

Alfred Molina as Armand Gamache in ‘Three Pines’ | Amazon Studios

The first season of Three Pines features four standalone mysteries, each spread across two episodes. The show is based on characters created by Penny, who has written 18 novels in her Inspector Gamache series. Elements of the mysteries featured in the first season are borrowed from several of her books, including A Fatal Grace, A Rule Against Murder, and The Hangman. However, book readers will notice a number of differences between the novels and the TV adaptation.

“I’m sure you are wondering how true [Three Pines] is to the books,” Penny noted on her website. “There are definitely changes, some I struggle with, but overall I am pleased and relieved. It will be interesting to see what you think.”

Three Pines also features an overarching mystery involving the disappearance of a young Indigenous woman named Blue Two-Rivers (Anna Lambe), which was created specifically for the show.

Will there be a ‘Three Pines’ Season 2?

Sargent Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Maija Tailfeathers) and Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland) in ‘Three Pines’ | Amazon Studios

So far, there’s been no announcement from Prime Video about whether there will be a Three Pines Season 2. However, there’s no shortage of source material should the streamer decide to continue the show. And Penny continues to explore the world of Three Pines. Her latest Chief Inspector Gamache novel, A World of Curiosities, hit bookstores in November 2022.

While a sophomore season of Three Pines hasn’t been confirmed, series star Molina has said that the show’s creators are already thinking about where the show might be going in the future (via Broadcast).

“It’s character-driven as opposed to event-driven,” he said. “I’ve read some scripts and we’re pushing Gamache’s character a little bit further [in future episodes].”

