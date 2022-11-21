‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Is an Instant Hallmark Classic, and Fans Are Already Begging for a Sequel

Hallmark fans have a new favorite Christmas movie. Three Wise Men and a Baby premiered Nov. 19. The sweet and funny holiday flick starring Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, and Paul Campbell has been dubbed one of the network’s best, and some viewers are already begging for a sequel.

‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ is a different kind of Hallmark movie

Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell in ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

Three Wise Men and a Baby was one of Hallmark’s most-anticipated Christmas movies of 2022. Rather than embracing a traditional guy-meets-girl holiday romance plot, it focuses on family and the fractured relationship between three siblings. Based on a script penned by Campbell and his fellow Hallmark star Kimberley Sustad (who makes a cameo appearance), it’s about a trio of brothers who unexpectedly end up caring for a baby over the holidays.

Walker plays a selfless firefighter named Luke who is stunned when someone leaves a baby at the firehouse a few days before Christmas, along with a note asking for him to care for the child. Luke drops the baby off with his mom Barbara (Three Men and a Baby’s Margaret Colin). But when she is suddenly called away to care for her sister, who’s had an accident, Luke and his brothers are left to care for the baby themselves.

Luke’s brother Taylor (Hynes) is a prickly, opinionated video game designer who’s just lost his job and lives in his mom’s basement. Stephan (Campbell), the third Brenner brother, is a pet therapist who is far better at relating to animals than he is to people. The brothers have drifted apart over the years, but the shared challenge of caring for little Thomas brings them back together for Christmas. The arrival of the baby also gives each a fresh perspective on their romantic and professional lives.

The new Christmas movie charmed Hallmark Channel fans

Three Wise Men and a Baby was an instant hit with Hallmark viewers. They were charmed by its heartwarming message about the importance of family. They also loved that it featured plenty of hilarious moments, including the brothers’ choreographed Nutcracker dance routine and their ongoing feud with their mom’s meathead neighbor, Mark LaClark (Matt Hamilton).

“Hallmark knocked this one out of the ballpark! I have laughed so much the first hour of this movie. For sure they put the best three actors together for this one. Great chemistry,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“This is the BEST Hallmark movie to date! And I’ve watched them all,” another person commented. That sentiment was echoed by many other commenters on social media.

Will there be a ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ sequel?

Three Wise Men and a Baby clearly resonated with Hallmark viewers. Some are even hoping that the network might greenlight a sequel.

“This movie was so great! Can we get more about these brothers?” one person commented on Instagram

“This movie was so good!! Loves all of the actors and the story was funny and warm!! Thank you! Requesting part 2!” another person wrote on Instagram.

“They need a part 2 or do more with this same cast together,” another wrote.

In a tweet, Hynes hinted he’d be interested in a follow-up movie.

“Love you all,” he wrote on Nov. 19. “It’s because of u that this movie exists and it’s because of u that we may do this again truly adore spending time with u all.”

Hallmark hasn’t shared any details about a possible sequel to Three Wise Men and a Baby. But the channel has produced follow-ups to some of its popular movies before. Last year, it released The Nine Kittens of Christmas, a sequel to the 2014 movie The Nine Lives of Christmas. And it followed up the 2020 movie The Christmas House with 2021’s The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls. Earlier this year, A Cozy Christmas Inn premiered. The Jodie Sweetin movie is a sequel to the 2014 movie Christmas Under Wraps with Candace Cameron Bure.

