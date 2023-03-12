Tia Mowry Shares How Her Marriage to Cory Hardrict Was Similar to Her Character’s on ‘The Game’

Celebrity relationships ending is nothing new, but fans were surprised when Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict split. While Mowry has been vague about what led to the split, her social media posts hint at them simply growing apart and Mowry and Hardict having different personalities. However, Mowry is opening up about how their relationship contributed to her playing her character in The Game so well. She says it’s because they shared similarities in the relationship department.

Pooch Hall and Actress Tia Mowry | LRRB and Co./WireImage

Tia Mowry says she shared similarities in her marriage with her character on ‘The Game’

Hardrict and Mwory first met in 1999. They married in 2008. In 2006, The Game premiered on The CW. She starred as Melanie Barnett, a medical student who gives up her chance to attend Johns Hopkins University in favor of moving to San Diego and attending the local university when her football-playing boyfriend is drafted to the fictional San Diego Sabers.

Source: YouTube

While appearing on The Terrell Show, Mowry says the show came at a great time in her life because her character shared similarities to her in her relationship. “I’d graduated from college in 2003 with a psych degree, and I knew I didn’t want to go in that direction. So I said you know what, I have my degree, but I still want to act…I was like this character is so me – Melanie Barnett – she was a girlfriend that was there for her boyfriend at the time and supporting his career, and I was like, ‘This is so me’ because that’s kind of where I was in my life. I was in a relationship, and I was supporting this person, and I could provide personal experiences to the character, and I was like, ‘I can do this.’”

Fans familiar with Mowry and Hardrict’s love story know that when they met and started dating, she was already a successful actress, and he was just starting his career. Hardrict didn’t even have a car. He’s credited Mowry for looking past his circumstances and giving him a chance over the years as part of the reason for his success.

The ‘Sister,Sister’ alum is currently going through a divorce

Unlike in The Game, Mowry’s marriage didn’t last. She announced that she and Hardrict were splitting after 14 years of marriage in Oct. 2022. In her divorce filing, she did not list a date of separation, and requested the court award them joint physical and legal custody of their two children.

Source: YouTube

Mowry also asked that neither she nor Cory be awarded spousal support. In her filing, she revealed they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. Divorce attorney guru Laura Wasser is representing Mowry.

Hardrict also wants the court to terminate Mowry’s right to spousal support. He left the boxes unchecked on whether he wished to seek spousal support from his ex or not, which hints that he may want such at a later date. In his response, his lawyer notes that The Chi star wants the court to determine “the validity of the prenuptial agreement dated April 14, 2008 and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.”

She says dating is hard for her

Since announcing her divorce, Mowry says she’s focused on herself and her two children. But she admits to going on a few dates. However, she told Terrell that dating is foreign to her.

“I never dated before…I was only allowed to date at 18 years old. And I never really dated. So my mind is still that of an 18-year-old when it comes to dating. I don’t know anything,” she explained.