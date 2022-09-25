Tiger Woods’ legacy as a golf legend is already etched into the sport’s history. After all, he’s tied for the most wins on the PGA Tour and remains second in men’s major championships. He’s also a World Golf Hall of Fame inductee and an internationally renowned athlete who has redefined the sport. So is it any surprise that his 2010 divorce, despite making him $110 million poorer, barely affected his bottom line? In fact, Tiger Woods still lives in the Jupiter home he bought while married to Elin Nordegren.

Tiger Woods’ divorce barely dented his enormous net worth

Tiger Woods in October 2020 | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Like any other massively wealthy celebrity, Tiger Woods felt the effects of his divorce from Elin Nordegren. She reportedly took a settlement worth roughly $100 million after their five-year marriage And because the golfer boasted a net worth of $600 million at that time, he certainly saw a significant hit to his finances and endorsement deals.

However, that didn’t last long, as Tiger Woods’ net worth soon bounced back. As of 2020, he had an estimated fortune of more than $800 million. That includes his long-standing partnership with Nike, several other endorsement deals, and a line of golf clubs. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Woods earns roughly $50 million a year thanks to multiple revenue streams.

Tiger Woods still lives in the home he shared with his ex-wife

Even after his split from Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods continues to live in his sprawling $54 million home on Jupiter Island, Florida. The golfer and his then-wife bought the 12-acre property in 2006 for $40 million, Architectural Digest reports. They tore down the existing 9,000-square-foot house and built their own. The resulting estate spans 9,700 square feet and includes a golf studio, guesthouse, garage, boathouse, diving pool, lap pool, and tennis court.

Woods moved into the home shortly after the divorce and considers it his primary residence. According to The Washington Post, he intended to make the nearby Greg Norman’s Medalist Club his home course. Many other top golfers, including Norman, Jack Nicklaus, and Gary Player, had homes there at the time, as did Bill Clinton and Céline Dion.

The golf legend has been dating Erica Herman since at least 2018

Following his highly publicized divorce, Tiger Woods reportedly dated Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn and stylist Kristin Smith. But in late 2017, he was spotted with restaurant manager Erica Herman. The couple likely met when Herman worked at Woods’ restaurant in Jupiter.

The two have seemingly been going strong, though Woods is much more careful now about keeping his private life out of the spotlight. Although the media has speculated about the nature of their relationship, Woods and Herman have done a solid job avoiding the headlines.

