‘Till’ Movie Review: Danielle Deadwyler Elevates Historical Drama

Historical dramas seeking to pay respect to a specific person or event tend to follow similar styles of storytelling. Co-writer/director Chinonye Chukwu’s Till is no exception, but it’s the film‘s gritty moments that allow it to stand out from the crowd. The gut-wrenching story of Mamie Till-Mobley and her son, Emmett, is a reminder that it’s important that society never forgets their names or what they stood for. Till does exactly that with a great amount of love and respect for its lead and her legacy.

‘Till’ is a historical drama based on Mamie Till

L-R: Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till | Orion Pictures

Set in 1955, 14-year-old Emmett is planning an exciting trip from Chicago, Illinois to Money, Mississippi to make memories with his cousins. Till worries for her son because of the looming dangers of hatred and racism. Her worst nightmares become a reality when white supremacists murder Emmett after he whistles at a white woman. To make matters even worse, every level of authority fails to provide justice for his heartbroken family.

Till became an educator and activist, refusing to back down in the face of hate. Chukwu tells the story from a mother’s perspective, who wants to see the murderers brought to justice. Additionally, she wants the country to hear the story of her son, which has the power to create progress.

Co-writer/director Chinonye Chukwu explores the pursuit of justice in the face of hate

Till introduces audiences to the tender relationship between a mother and her son. They dance, sing, and share a remarkably loving bond felt through Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, and Chukwu’s screenplay. Emmett has a bit of a stutter, but he recites advertisement jingles and music lyrics to give him the confidence to speak clearly. Till still sees Emmett as a child, but he’s growing the desire for independence and to learn more about himself. Therefore, a trip to Missouri to learn more about his roots seems like the perfect idea.

Till raised Emmett with love and taught him self-confidence. However, she also finds it necessary to teach him how to conduct himself in an area like Mississippi. The mother experiences racism in Chicago, but she understands that the South has much harsher rules. She has a discussion with him on how to behave around white people and to act small, so as not to attract any unnecessary attention. But, Emmett is a larger-than-life boy who doesn’t truly understand what his mother is getting at.

The murderers use violence and hate as a means to express their perceived sense of superiority. Meanwhile, Till is unable even to grieve the loss of her only child, as she’s immediately thrown into a hunt for justice and progress. “There is no testimony like a mother’s,” she’s told, but she’s even more so on trial than the vicious killers. This one mother represents the possibility of true change for the Black community, but some horrifying dangers come with that.

‘Till’ excels in its raw, intimate moments

L-R: Sean Patrick Thomas as Gene Mobley and Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley | Lynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pictures

Chukwu makes some tremendous directorial decisions that elevate Till. She brings a vibrancy to the story’s first act that depicts the unconditional love between a mother and son. Cinematographer Bobby Bukowski beautifully brings these moments to life, boosting the colors in Marci Rodgers’ costume design. However, there’s a stark contrast to Chukwu’s dark moments that highlight terror and grief. Abel Korzeniowski’s score sustains these scenes of horror.

The performances are wonderful all around, but Deadwyler is mesmeric as a mother willing to do anything in the memory of her child. Chukwu emphasizes the actor’s eyes, and for good reason. Deadwyler gives such an intense, physical performance that is always felt through her eyes. It’s one of the best performances of the year and is sure to put a lump in your throat.

It’s not an easy watch, and it really shouldn’t be. Till showed the world what hatred really looks like, which Chukwu took to heart for her own feature film. However, she also shows the power of unconditional love and community that radiates off the screen with a stunning lead performance from Deadwyler. Till is a reverent historical drama that falls into some of its genre’s tropes, but it’s the film’s raw and gritty moments that make it a cut above the rest.

Till releases into limited theaters on Oct. 14 and goes nationwide on Oct. 28.

RELATED: ‘Women of the Movement’: ABC Filmed the Series in ‘Scary’ Original Locations According to Glynn Turman (Exclusive)