Tim McGraw Gives an Update on When He’s Releasing New Music

Tim McGraw fans might have new music on the horizon, with this country singer and songwriter revealing that he’s already mixed eight songs “so far.” Still, the “Humble and Kind” singer says he will record “a few more” soon, hinting at his 16th studio album. Here’s what we know about this Grammy Award-winning musician.

Tim McGraw released his ‘Summer Sounds 2013-2021’ EP in 2022

Tim McGraw performs during Keith Urban’s Fourth annual We’re All For The Hall benefit concert | Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

McGraw is one of country music’s biggest stars, earning recognition at the Grammy Awards and on the Billboard music charts. Some of his best-known songs include “Something Like That,” “Live Like You Were Dying,” “I Like It, I Love It,” and “Humble and Kind.”

One of his newest songs is the 2021 single “The Cowboy in Me (Yellowstone Edition).” Since its release, this track earned over 3 million Spotify plays from McGraw fans and Yellowstone viewers alike.

Between touring and filming for a television series, McGraw has been working on new music, sharing that an album is officially in the works.

Tim McGraw is ‘in the middle’ of creating his next album

McGraw fans have good news regarding new music — the country star’s 16th studio album is officially in the works.

“I’m in the middle of it,” McGraw said during an interview with CMT. “I’ve probably mixed eight [songs] so far and will record a few more soon.”

In the same interview, McGraw said that he competes with himself, especially when writing and releasing new music.

“I’m always looking to beat what I did last time,” the songwriter mentioned. “I’m sure we’ll have something off the new album here before too long. I don’t know when the album will drop.”

As a result, fans don’t know much about the content of this collection. The release date is a mystery even to McGraw. Still, there are plenty of exciting projects spearheaded by this artist in recent years.

Tim McGraw recently starred in the ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff — ‘1883’

McGraw split his time between music and starring in the prequel to Yellowstone, titled 1883. He did several stunts for this production, and although he and Faith Hill earned praise for their breakout roles, McGraw confirmed he would not return for the spinoff 1923.

“Faith [Hill] and I want 1883 to live in its own world. We thought it was such a special project, we don’t want to water it down,” he said, according to the same CMT article. “We want it to stay in that world. We were so proud of the show and so proud of the characters, we don’t want to take anything away from 1883.”

This songwriter also updates fans on his latest adventures via his social media accounts. McGraw posted a tour video on Instagram, highlighting his 2022 North Dakota concert. Music by McGraw is available on most major streaming platforms.

