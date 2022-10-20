Tino Franco Calls ‘The Bachelorette’ After the Final Rose ‘Mean’: ‘I Was at War With Myself’

Bachelor Nation fans are still reeling from Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s breakup. The couple got engaged at the end of The Bachelorette Season 19, but they broke off their engagement after Tino kissed another woman. Now, Tino’s talking about the event and what transpired during the After the Final Rose special.

What happened to Tino Franco on ‘The Bachelorette’? He and Rachel Recchia broke up

Tino Franco was Rachel Recchia’s early pick on The Bachelorette Season 19. They built a close relationship on the show, and she gave him her First Impression Rose. Tino was the last man standing at the end of the series, and he got down on one knee for Rachel. Unfortunately, their relationship started to unravel after the show ended. It seems the pressures of distance, media, and the show got to both of them, causing strain.

Tino told Rachel he kissed another woman, and the ensuing conversation was caught on camera. Rachel gave Tino back the engagement ring, as she didn’t want to be with a man who was capable of cheating on her. Both Tino and Rachel then talked about the breakup during the After the Final Rose special, and Rachel made it clear she would never consider getting back together.

Tino’s father, Joe Franco, spoke to The Honestly Unfiltered Podcast about his son’s experience on the show. “I think Tino will look on it as a real interesting experience,” Joe explained. “It had its highs and its lows, but I think the highs will outweigh. He needs time to kind of get away from it.”

Tino Franco calls the ‘After the Final Rose’ special ‘Mean’

During The Bachelorette Season 19 After the Final Rose special, the producers brought Aven Jones on stage to ask Rachel Recchia on a date. Unfortunately, Tino Franco was still present during the exchange, making for an incredibly awkward experience. He spoke on it during his interview with The Viall Files.

“That was mean,” Tino said of AFR. “That wasn’t very nice. … I think I have disassociation with that. I don’t remember it.”

Nick Viall asked Tino what he thought when Aven hit the stage. “I think I was just kind of like, ‘Why am I still out here?'” Tino said. “They could have a cute moment. Why am I here? At that point, we’d been broken up for a month. I was at war with myself for even going to AFR. The pressure was on to go, but it also is like, I feel really bad. … There’s no way AFR is going to be a nice look for me.”

Aven Jones apologized after the ‘After the Final Rose’

While speaking on The Viall Files, Tino Franco said Aven Jones reached out to him after The Bachelorette After the Final Rose special.

“Aven’s a great dude,” Tino said. ” … I don’t think he knew I was going to be out there when he came out. He reached out the night of AFR where I think my phone was off. … He texted me that night and just said, ‘Hey, I’m really sorry. That was tough.’ And then we talked on the phone the next day too.”

“He’s a class act dude,” Tino continued. ” … I think he just went there with the intention of cheering up Rachel.”

