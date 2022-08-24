Tino Franco’s Dad, Joe Franco, Calls Bachelor Data Creator a ‘Nerd’ in Bratty Facebook Post

Fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have access to tons of information about the show ready and waiting at their fingertips. If they want spoilers, most turn to Reality Steve. If you want to get into the nitty-gritty information about the show, you visit Bachelor Data. However, it looks like Tino Franco’s dad isn’t happy with the results of his son’s screentime during a July episode. Here’s what we know.

What is Bachelor Data?

For those who don’t visit Bachelor Data on the regular, let’s give you a quick summary. Suzana Somers is the mastermind behind Bachelor Data. She analyzes everything from the screentime contestants get, along with the lead each season. That’s not all, though. Somers looks at everything from self-eliminations to Instagram growth. It’s a statistics whiz’s dream. Somers covers other pop culture moments like the University of Alabama’s RushTok, so her information spans far wider than just The Bachelorette.

Joe Franco referred to Bachelor Data creator Suzana Somers as a ‘nerd’

Week seven of The Bachelorette featured both Gabby Windey and Rachel embarking on the Hometown Dates with their remaining men. Tino took Rachel home to meet his mom, Sandy, his dad, Joe, and brother, Mateo. However, both of his parents seemed highly skeptical about whether or not Rachel and Tino were truly in love.

Joe pulled Tino aside for a one-on-one chat and asked him how he knew for sure that he wanted to marry Rachel. He brought up the fact that the two have only known each for five weeks, and he confessed his concerns about Tino’s decision. While Papa Franco and Tino discussed things outside, Sandy spent her time grilling Rachel on the specifics of their relationship. Sandy even referred to their dating journey so far as “not real.” Later, Joe addressed his concerns with Rachel, and things became even tenser than before.

The conversation clearly shook Rachel, and later, in a confessional, she said, “Like, I genuinely almost cried because I thought it was going that bad with his dad. I genuinely didn’t know how to answer his questions.”

It’s obvious Joe isn’t comfortable with the timeline of Tino and Rachel’s relationship. Still, Somers discovered a Facebook page from Joe that indicates he’s not a big fan of her either. Joe didn’t like the amount of screen time Tino received a few weeks back and took the time to rant about it on Facebook.

A July 20, 2022, Facebook post from Joe reads, “Bachelorette Update: Week 2 and our son Tino is still alive and received another [rose emoji]. If you barely saw him on this week’s episode, it wasn’t because you nodded off. A friend shared this graphic: Looks like a piece of luggage received more screen time than Tino! (Zoom in — What nerd keeps these stats?) At least he didn’t do a handstand in his speedo. On a related note, I’m still waiting for my on-air apology from Sam Rubin of the KTLA Morning News. Sam, man up!”

Joe also included a screenshot of one of the graphics Somers shared with fans.

Bachelor Data creator Suzana Somers responds to Joe Franco’s Facebook post

Joe published the Facebook post on July 20, 2022, but Somers only recently discovered the insult. She made a video showing fans her response.

Somers starts by referring to Joe as “the man who gave us possibly the most uncomfortable Hometowns to date.” The Bachelor Data creator also explains that, similar to the sports world, she keeps stats on shows like The Bachelorette because other people enjoy and find it helpful. Somers also added that it was “a difficult concept for some men to grasp.”

It doesn’t look like Joe has replied just yet, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled. Catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on Mondays on ABC.

