Tiny Stowaway Spotted on Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin During Funeral Procession

As pallbearers carried Queen Elizabeth‘s coffin into place during her funeral procession, spectators noticed a little critter scurrying around on the decorations adorning it.

Keep reading to learn more about the significance of some items placed atop her casket and what kind of creature hitched a now-famous ride.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Priceless historic regalia adorned Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

The Royal Standard flag, the Imperial State Crown, and the Sovereign’s Sceptre and Orb decorated the queen’s coffin during her funeral procession. Royal contributor Tina Brown told CBS News, “It’s really the last time we get to wrap Elizabeth in the splendor of the nation’s pageantry.”

Brown added, “It’s a thousand years of British history — its whole weight — on the move.”

The items are all significantly valuable. But the priceless gold crown alone holds 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies (per CBS). The St. Edward’s Sapphire is one of the oldest gems in the royal family and sits on top. Meanwhile, the pearls that hang below that jewel supposedly once belonged to Queen Elizabeth I.

A spider hitched a ride on Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

As Queen Elizabeth’s coffin moved along during her funeral, observers noticed a tiny spider crawling around on the colorful wreath atop it.

Notably, King Charles had written a message for his late mother on a notecard that went on the wreath. It read, “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

The spider scuttled around, clinging to that note as the coffin swayed. Some viewers noted it was a “good omen” full of symbolism. Others thought the late queen, a fan of nature, would have been happy to share the space with the now-famous arachnid (per People).

A spider that hitched a ride on Queen Elizabeth II's casket during her funeral captured the attention of just about everyone on the internet ? pic.twitter.com/14kAj79MT6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 20, 2022

Flowers loaded with significance topped Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

The colorful wreath on top of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was stunning. But it was also full of flowers that had significance to the late monarch during her life.

For instance, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that, at “His Majesty The King’s request, the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Highgrove House” (per Today).

The palace added the display included “foliage chosen for its symbolism.”

First, there was “Rosemary for remembrance.”

Next, there was “Myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage, and cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in Her Late Majesty’s wedding bouquet in 1947.”

Finally, there was “… English oak, which symbolises [sic] the strength of love.”

They added, “Also included are: Scented pelargoniums; garden roses; autumnal hydrangea; sedum; dahlias; and scabious, all in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard, on which it sits.”

Furthermore, King Charles requested florists use “totally sustainable” methods to make the wreath. So, the foliage rested “in a nest of English moss and oak branches, and without the use of floral foam.”

