TJ Lavin Compares ‘The Challenge’ to College: ‘And I Just Won’t Graduate’

BMX legend TJ Lavin has hosted MTV reality competition series The Challenge for over 15 years. He recently compared the experience to “college,” adding, “and I just won’t graduate.”

‘The Challenge’ host TJ Lavin compares the show to college

The Challenge: Untold documented host TJ Lavin’s history with the reality show. It featured footage of the BMX legend’s 2010 crash and recovery, including his learning to walk and count money.

The docuseries also highlighted his emotional and memorable return to the show as host with behind-the-scenes clips. When it dropped on MTV, Lavin appeared on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas to discuss the documentary.

The seven-time champ began with the first question the producers asked the participants during Untold: “What is The Challenge to you?” The BMX star responded by calling it a “big, fat learning experience.” He elaborated, “it’s like college for me. But it’s 18 years, and I just won’t graduate.”

According to Lavin, he continues to learn new things from the show, including surfing and scuba diving. Bananas compared the reality show to Peter Pan’s Neverland, noting, “no matter how old I get, everyone stays the same age.”

Lavin began hosting 2006’s ‘The Challenge: The Gauntlet 2’

Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lavin began riding bikes around the age of two. He then raced until 15-years-old before switching to dirt jumping.

While he was also a solid wrestler in high school, Lavin pursued his BMX dreams, eventually becoming a professional by age 19. Throughout his career, spanning 1995 to 2010, he became the DK Dirt Circuit Champion, Gravity Games champion, European championship winner, CFB champion, and was crowned “King of Dirt.”

Lavin also won three bronze medals, a silver one, and three gold medals throughout his X Games career. Additionally, he was sponsored by major companies, including S&M Bikes and Monster Energy Drink.

Therefore, Lavin brought a level of “credibility” to The Challenge when he became a host for the reality show, following another BMX legend, the late Dave Mirra. In 2006, he hosted his first season, The Gauntlet 2. Before Lavin, the show cycled through presenters, but he has since returned for every season since then, becoming a staple of the show.

Lavin previously revealed how he became the host of ‘The Challenge’

Speaking to veterans Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal during the April 15, 2021, episode of MTV’s Official Challenge podcast, Lavin explained how he got the gig.

According to him, he bought a house in the middle of the desert and put dirt jumps in the backyard because other trails took too long to reach in traffic. 22 years old at the time, he recalled MTV hearing about his house and reaching out to him to throw a party at his place.

When MTV production executive Vinnie Potestivo cleaned up his home for the event, Lavin said he helped, sparking a friendship. Six years later, the two met up again, leading to him pitching the BMX star the hosting gig.

After a meeting with The Challenge’s production company Bunim and Murray, Lavin said he walked away with the job. The BMX star said he nailed the initial reading, and the crew decided to make him the official host. Additionally, Lavin has hosted spinoffs including Champ vs. Stars, Champ vs. Pros, USA, and All Stars. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.

