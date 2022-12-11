TLC Shows Returning in 2023 Include ‘1000-lb Best Friends,’ ‘My 600-lb Life’

New year, new shows. TLC is bringing back a host of reality shows in 2023. From 1000-lb Sisters to Return to Amish, these are the TLC shows we know will be airing new episodes next year.

Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler, from ‘1,000-lb Best Friends’ | TLC via YouTube

TLC’s 1000-lb Best Friends Season 2 will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. Cast member Ashely announced the news on her Instagram. Meghan, Tina, and Vanessa will also be back for the new season. The show, which debuted in 2022, follows the quartet of friends as they work to lose weight while relying on each other for support through life’s ups and downs.

The Slaton sisters return in a new season of ‘1000-lb Sisters’

TLC has announced that Amy and Tammy Slaton are coming back for 1000-lb Sisters Season 4, which will premiere on Jan. 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. A teaser for the upcoming episodes (via Twitter) highlights Tammy’s ongoing health struggles and Amy’s journey with her second pregnancy.

‘Darcey & Stacey’ Season 4 is also among the TLC shows premiering in January 2023

Darcey & Stacey will come back to TLC with a fourth season premiering Jan. 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The show follows the Silva twins from 90 Day Fiance as they continue to navigate life and dating.

TLC plans new episodes of ‘Extreme Sisters’

TLC’s reality show about ultra-close siblings also returns with new episodes on Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers will meet multiple sets of sisters, including twins, triplets, and even some psychics, who are all obsessed with each other.

Jazz Jennings is back with new episodes of ‘I Am Jazz’

I Am Jazz Season 8 will kick off on Jan. 24, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. In the new season, Jazz Jennings returns home to Florida after her first year at Harvard. She’s busy navigating her social life and entering the dating scene, but a disturbing death threat when she returns to campus puts everyone on edge, Variety reports.

Dr. Now helps more patients in a new season of ‘My 600-lb Life’

My 600-lb Life Season 11 premieres on Feb. 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The show follows severely obese patients as they travel to Houston, Texas, to receive help from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to take control of their weight and health.

More brides ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ next year

Say Yes to the Dress returns on Feb. 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The long-running reality series continues to follow Randy Fenoli and the staff of Kleinfeld Bridal as they assist brides-to-be in their search for the perfect wedding dress — including one woman who is determined to buy a dress, even though she’s single.

‘Return to Amish’ Season 7 releases in March 2023

Return to Amish Season 7 premieres on Mar. 14, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. The new season of the TLC show continues to follow people raised Amish as they break away from their roots and embrace a different kind of life.

Will there be a new season of ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ next year?

So far, TLC has not confirmed a premiere date for Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4. However, dad Deon Derrico recently shared on Instagram that the Las Vegas family’s reality series would likely return sometime in early 2023.

Other TLC shows that haven’t officially been renewed include Welcome to Plathville, Seeking Sister Wife, and I Love a Mama’s Boy.

