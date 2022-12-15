TLC Teases New Dating Show, ‘MILF Manor,’ and People Are Already Predicting the ‘Shocking Twist’

TLC seems to have taken some inspiration from 30 Rock with the latest addition to its cringeworthy lineup. The new show MILF Manor premieres in January 2023 and features eight women between the ages of 40 and 60 who are on a quest to find love. Yes, it sounds a lot like the fictional reality show MILF Island featured on the NBC sitcom back in the day. But this show is real, and according to a just-released teaser, it features a “shocking twist.” Some people think they’ve already predicted what the jaw-dropping revelation could be.

What is TLC’s ‘MILF Manor’?

TLC’s newest dating competition show brings together eight “confident and strong-minded women for the chance to find love at a paradise destination.” The MILF Manor cast might be a bit older than the average contestant on The Bachelor or Love Is Blind, but they have decades of experience that they’ll draw on in hopes of finding a love connection with one of eight men half their age.

“Young men have much more energy. They think out of the box. I want that,” one cast member says in the teaser (via YouTube).

“I’m ready to connect with someone who doesn’t really care how old I am,” another says.

Meet the ‘MILF Manor’ cast

‘MILF Manor’ | TLC

TLC hasn’t revealed full details of the MILF Manor cast. But among the women viewers will meet are a 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico who currently lives in Miami; a 50-year-old “disco mommy” from Orange County; a 44-year-old Jersey Girl currently living in California; a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from L.A.; and a 50-year-old ex-B-girl turned event planner.

In each episode, the cast will take part in challenges that will prove whether a connection is genuine or if it’s time for someone to leave the manor. Will the men be able to win over the older women with their youthful good looks, or will their lack of experience get them booted from the beachside Mexican villa?

The ‘MILF Manor’ teaser promises a ‘shocking twist’

Aside from the usual dating show drama, MILF Manor is promising viewers a “shocking twist.” Naturally, the teaser doesn’t reveal the surprise, but it appears to be a big one.

“It just got real,” one woman says.

Some people on social media have taken a stab at guessing what the twist could be, and many of their minds went to the same place.

“Ok what’s the shocking twist? My guess is that it’s their own respective sons [there] to date the other women as old as them?” one person replied to TLC’s tweet introducing MILF Manor.

“Is the twist that these 8 women are the moms of the 8 contestants? Please don’t let that be the twist… ,” another wrote.

“Plot twist.. it’s all each others sons,” another wrote on Instagram.

Did these internet commenters correctly guess the show’s big twist? Find out when MILF Manor premieres on Sunday, January 15 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. It will also be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

