Todd Chrisley Says He Loves Lindsie Chrisley After She Reveals She Won’t Spend the Holidays With Her Parents

Disgraced reality TV personality Todd Chrisley will soon be celebrating his last Christmas as a free man. The Chrisley Knows Best star is due to report to prison in Florida in early January to begin serving time on fraud charges. His wife, Julie Chrisley, will also begin serving her sentence in January. But Todd’s eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, won’t be spending the holiday with him and his wife. Due to a variety of factors, she’s decided it’s “best” if she spends the holidays apart from Todd and her stepmother.

Lindsie Chrisley opens up about holiday plans following Todd and Julie Chrisley’s sentencing

During the Dec. 14 episode of The Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie opened up about how her parents’ impending prison sentences have affected her holiday plans. She explained that she made the difficult decision to spend both Thanksgiving and Christmas away from Todd and Julie, in part due to her son Jackson.

“With my parents’ sentencing just being a couple of days before Thanksgiving and me having Jackson for Thanksgiving, emotions were very high at that point, and so I just didn’t feel it was in the best interest of Jackson for him to go and see my parents in any state that they normally aren’t if that makes sense,” she explained.

Jackson is a high-energy kid, Lindsie went on to say, and she didn’t think having “a tornado [that] comes through the house” was going to help Todd and Julie cope with their situation. The nature of her custody agreement her ex-husband Will Campbell also made it difficult to plan visits to Atlanta, where Todd and Julie live, from her home in Nashville.

Todd Chrisley says he loves his daughter Lindsie Chrisley

Lindsie said choosing not to spend the holiday with the rest of the Chrisley family was “difficult.” But her father Todd seems to understand that she can’t be with them this year. On Dec. 14, she posted on Instagram about “spending quality time with Jackson” during the holidays. Todd replied to the post.

“Stunning … I love you with all my heart,” he wrote.

Lindsie and Todd have not always had an easy relationship. At one point, they were estranged. Shortly after he was charged with fraud in August 2019, Todd accused Lindsie of having an extramarital affair. Meanwhile, she had accused her father and younger brother of trying to blackmail her with a sex tape.

As recently as September 2021, Lindsie was insistent that there could “never be a reconciliation” between her and the rest of the Chrisley family (via Us Weekly). But she and Todd have apparently repaired their relationship in the past year. During and after their trial, she made statements in support of both Todd and Julie.

“Please pray for my parents, our grandmother, us as their children, their grandchildren & our legal teams,” she wrote on Instagram on May 16, the day the trial began.

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars will both serve their prison terms in Florida

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on multiple counts of bank and tax fraud in June 2022. In late November, they were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively. Both are due to report to federal prison on Jan. 17, CNN reports. He’ll serve his time at FPC Pensacola, while she’ll be incarcerated at FCI Marianna SCP.

An attorney for the Chrisleys told CNN that they plan to appeal their convictions.

