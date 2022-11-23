Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years for Fraud. Where Will the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Serve His Time in Prison?

Todd Chrisley is headed to prison. On Nov. 21, a federal judge in Atlanta sentenced the Chrisley Knows Best star to 12 years on bank and tax fraud charges. His wife, Julie Chrisley, received a seven-year sentence. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was convicted on tax-related charges and sentenced to three years in prison.

The reality TV personalities are set to report to prison in mid-January. But where will they serve their time? We don’t know for sure, but the judge had some recommendations.

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars defrauded banks of more than $36 million

In June, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on multiple counts of bank and tax fraud. Prior to their reality TV career, the couple had conspired to defraud community banks around Atlanta in order to obtain more than $36 million in personal loans, according to prosecutors. The Chrisleys spent the money to buy luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate, and travel. After blowing through the cash, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy and walked away from $20 million in debt.

The Chrisleys later landed their USA Network reality series, which premiered in 2014. At that point, along with their accountant, Tarantino, they conspired to defraud the IRS by evading half a million dollars in federal income taxes.

Todd Chrisley may serve his time at a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida

U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison and three years of supervised release. He will also be required to pay restitution, though the amount has yet to be determined. He is scheduled to report to prison on Jan. 15, 2023.

Ross recommended that Chrisley serve his time at the federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, ET reported. The minimum security prison camp is home to roughly 350 male inmates, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. One of the services available to inmates, according to the orientation handbook? A financial responsibility program that helps offenders develop a plan to satisfy their financial obligations. Chrisley will also be able to set up a savings account at a local bank and withdraw the funds upon his release.

During his time behind bars, Chrisley will have to work or participate in a training program. The prison also offers a range of recreation programs, including movie screenings, intramural sports, hobby activities, racquetball, and more.

Julie Chrisley may end up in prison in Tallahassee

The judge also recommended that Julie Chrisley serve her sentence in Florida. Ross suggested she be sent to the federal prison in Tallahassee, where one of the other inmates includes Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Once Julie arrives at prison, she’ll be issued a uniform consisting of khaki pants and a khaki shirt, which she’ll be required to wear during the day. She’ll be allowed to wear a plain wedding band. Like her husband, Julie has been ordered to pay restitution, and the prison offers a financial responsibility program so that she can develop a plan to meet her financial obligations.

In addition, inmates at the Tallahassee prison can participate in a variety of education and training programs, including cosmetology and horticulture. Recreation programs include intramural sports and arts and crafts.

