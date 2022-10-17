Tom Brady Attended Robert Kraft’s Wedding Without Gisele Bündchen as Marriage Rumors Swirl

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have certainly been in the news a lot as of late. The couple’s relationship has always been of interest to fans, given their celebrity status. Brady is easily one of the most well-known football players in the NFL. Meanwhile, Bündchen is one of the highest-paid and most recognizable models. However, lately, their marriage has been under intense scrutiny, with all types of rumors about their relationship swirling.

How long have Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen been married, and do they have kids together?

Brady and Bündchen have been married for well over a decade. The pair tied the knot back in 2009 and have been through quite a bit together. The duo also share two children together, Benjamin Rein Brady, who is 12, and Vivian Lake Brady, who is 9. However, rumors began swirling about the pair’s marriage being in trouble after PEOPLE reported that Bündchen had hired a divorce lawyer.

Sources report that the famous couple’s marriage has been under stress due to the football player’s short-lived retirement from the NFL

The cause of tension in the famous couple’s relationship seems to point to Brady’s football career. Earlier this year, the famous quarterback announced his plans to retire from the NFL. The retirement was said to be motivated by a number of factors, with family and health being the biggest ones. However, after a period of only 40 days, Brady came out of retirement claiming he had “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans noted that Bündchen didn’t publicly comment about her husband rejoining the NFL.

There have been plenty of whispers that Brady’s decision put a strain on his marriage to Bündchen. Reports of fighting and living alone were reported by multiple news outlets. Fans also noted the supermodel was not in attendance at the Buccaneers’ first home game of the season. However, things escalated in early October after PEOPLE confirmed that Bündchen had hired a divorce lawyer.

Brady attended Robert Kraft’s wedding without his wife

While Brady had been pretty tight-lipped about the speculation surrounding his marriage, he did attend an important event unaccompanied. Over the weekend, the footballer attended Robert Kraft’s wedding without his wife. Kraft is, of course, the owner of the New England Patriots. PEOPLE reported that after mingling with his former teammates, the quarterback flew to the Steelers’ game alone.

Bündchen may have hinted about getting a divorce from her husband on Instagram

But Brady wasn’t the only one who caused further speculation over the weekend. Bündchen also raised eyebrows after she commented on English author, Jay Shetty’s Instagram post. The post reads: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.” The model seemed to be in agreement with the statement, commenting the prayer hands emoji underneath the post.

Whether Bündchen was truly hinting at her marriage to Brady with her comment remains to be seen. However, for the sake of their children, we hope the pair are able to stay amicable with one another no matter what ends up happening in their relationship.

