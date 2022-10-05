Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say

According to insiders, Tom Brady isn’t sure what to do about his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, as reports have emerged that they’ve been living apart and have hired divorce lawyers.

What did sources claim caused a rift between them after more than 13 years of marriage? And have either of them commented on the rumors that their union is nearing the end? Read on to find out.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen allegedly hit the rocks in their marriage when he un-retired

After announcing he was retiring from the NFL to focus on other things, namely his family, Brady returned after 40 days. According to People‘s insiders, Bündchen didn’t want him to un-retire, and “unique challenges,” as he called them, led to him missing 11 days of training for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August of 2022.

Sources told Page Six that Bündchen left their home in Florida in early September after a series of fights escalated to a blowout (per People). According to insiders who spoke with People, the couple is indeed “hitting a rough patch,” and “there’s a lot of tension” between them because he came out of retirement.

Notably, they married in February of 2009 and had two children, plus Brady’s son from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. But they have allegedly been living separately for more than a month, and People reported Bündchen did not attend Brady’s first home game of the season.

Tom Brady is ‘trying to figure out what to do’ about his marriage to Gisele Bündchen

Sources told People that Brady is “trying to figure out what to do” since Bündchen is “spending time away” from him, and they’ve reportedly hired lawyers.

“She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that,” one insider offered. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

According to those sources, “Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of [Brady’s] life,” and “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.”

Another source defended the car-collecting NFL star, offering, “No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family.”

“And during the season, yes, he travels for games and trains,” they added, “but he’s with his family a lot too.”

Neither Tom Brady nor Gisele Bündchen has commented on their alleged separation so far

13 yrs ago, we both said “I do” & you have been the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother & wife in the world & I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor ⁦⁦⁦⁦@giseleofficial⁩ pic.twitter.com/L77jK2tqSL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 26, 2022

While rumors of trouble in Brady’s marriage to Bündchen have persisted for months, neither of them has commented on new reports of an impending divorce. So, the sources and their information are yet to be verified.

But this isn’t the first time the couple has allegedly hit a rough patch in a long and famous relationship. Early on, Bündchen supposedly considered leaving Brady because of Moynahan’s pregnancy.

The superstar quarterback did address his absence from Buccaneers training, explaining, “Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives.” (TMZ via People).

“I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can,” Brady shared, concluding, “You know, it’s a continuous process.”

