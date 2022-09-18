Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Said She and Leonardo DiCaprio Were Still Close After Breakup Despite Ignoring Each Other at Events

The NFL season is back but Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady is making headlines for more than just his play on the field. The NFL quarterback and his wife Gisele Bündchen‘s names have been in the news lately over reports of marital troubles. And while the outside world continues to speculate about what’s going on in their personal lives, stories about Bündchen’s past relationship with her ex Leonardo DiCaprio keep popping up.

Here’s what Bündchen said about their breakup and still being close with the actor even though she and Brady ignored him when they were spotted at the same event.

When and why DiCaprio and Bündchen broke up

Before she met Brady, Bündchen was in an on-again-off-again relationship with DiCaprio from 1999 to 2005. However, she never revealed why she decided to end things with the Hollywood megastar until 2019.

“No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking, and too much work. I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at,” the supermodel shared during an interview with PORTER. “Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

But in the years following their split, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel spoke fondly of her ex and even said they were on good terms.

“Leo is a really wonderful person. We still speak sometimes, and I’m friends with his mom. He still has one of my dogs,” she told Vanity Fair in 2009 (per E!). “He’s done a lot for the environment, and I admire what he’s done. We know what we had; we were very young … And we grew together in a lot of ways. We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Brady and Bündchen ignored DiCaprio at a MET Gala party

Bündchen of course moved on with Brady after DiCaprio and despite praise for her ex, the Brazilian beauty and her husband reportedly avoided the Titanic star when they were spotted at the same party.

According to Page Six, they were all at the MET Gala pre-party in 2013 but they didn’t go anywhere near each other.

“Leo was keeping his distance from Gisele, who was with Tom on the opposite side of the room,” a source told the publication, adding, “Leo was surrounded on a couch full of models.”

The Boston Herald noted that Brady and DiCaprio steered cleared from each other a few years before that as well when they were both spotted at the Celtics‘ Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008. The Oscar winner who usually sits courtside opted for a luxury suite instead as the then-New England Patriots quarterback was sitting courtside.

Brady and Bündchen reportedly working through issues, many believe he’ll retire

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

There’s been chatter that any issues Brady and Bündchen may be having have to do with his choice to come out of retirement and play football again this season. That theory picked up steam when the fashion model did not attend the Bucs’ first game. However, just before kickoff, she took to social media to cheer on her husband and his team. Now, there are reports that this season could very well be Brady’s last. In fact, the GOAT hinted at that recently during his Let’s Go! podcast.

“You wrestle with different things as you get older. I’d say the only thing that changed over time is you have different priorities when you get older,” the athlete explained. “When I was 25, there was the simplicity of a 25-year-old life. I think when you’re 45 you have other commitments and obligations that are very important to you, namely children that are growing up.”

Brady then went on to list several key events and milestones that he has missed over the years including birthday parties, weddings, and funerals before adding: “I think there comes a point in your life, where you say you know what I’ve had my fill it’s enough and it’s time to go on into other parts of life.”

