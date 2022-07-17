Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were a hot couple in the 1990s. At the time, both actors were becoming famous thanks to their successful movies. The two were married from 1990 to 2001 and even adopted kids together. But some fans might wonder: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopt kids?

How many kids do Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman have?

During their marriage, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted two children: daughter Isabella Jane (born 1992) and son Connor Anthony (born 1995).

After their breakup, Cruise and Kidman had kids with other people. Cruise and actor Katie Holmes welcomed daughter Suri in 2006. Meanwhile, Kidman married country singer Keith Urban and welcomed two daughters: Sunday Rose (2008) and Faith Margaret (2010).

Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopt kids?

Nicole Kidman wanted to have children early in her marriage to Tom Cruise. However, she experienced an ectopic pregnancy and lost the child.

“It’s a huge, aching yearning. And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough,” she told Tatler in 2018. “That’s massive grief to certain women. There’s an enormous amount of pain and an enormous amount of joy on the other side of it.”

After the heartbreaking experience, doctors told Kidman she might not be able to conceive children. As a result, she and Cruise decided to adopt. Their kids, Isabella and Connor, had biological parents who could not care for them, and Cruise and Kidman adopted them through the Church of Scientology.

“Whether you’re an adoptive mother, whether you’re a foster mother, whether you’re a biological mother — it’s the emotion of attaching to a child and helping to guide them and rear them [that is important],” Kidman explained.

Are the 2 actors close with their children?

Nicole Kidman is seen with her youngest children much more often than her older kids. Rumors suggest they are estranged because Isabella and Connor are still members of the Church of Scientology, which Kidman left in the 1990s.

However, Kidman has denied those claims. She told Australia’s Who magazine in 2018 that she is generally “very private” regarding her children and that their religious beliefs have not affected their relationship with her.

“They are adults,” she said. “They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

She added, “And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”

Meanwhile, it seems Cruise, too, still has a good relationship with Isabella and Connor. In March 2022, both shared the trailer for his new film, Top Gun: Maverick, on social media.

