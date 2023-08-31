Tom Cruise is best known for Top Gun and Mission: Impossible. The latter is his most prominent work that spawned multiple sequels. Cruise is not afraid to film the more physical scenes in the series regardless of the risks. The stunts can be dangerous, and Cruise suffered an injury on the set of Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ is the sixth film

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the sixth film in the widely-known Mission: Impossible franchise. Like previous installments, the movie was a box-office hit. It gained over $791 million in revenue worldwide, making it the most successful in the series. The cast of Fallout includes a few recognizable names.

For instance, Simon Pegg and Henry Cavill star in the film. Cruise returns to reprise his role as the main character Ethan Hunt. In the movie, fans meet up with Ethan two years after the capture of Solomon. He works with his team to stop an extremist named Lark from obtaining nuclear weapon technology.

Lark uses the remnants of Syndicate, known as the Apostles, to acquire plutonium cores. The plan is to use the cores to create bombs to contaminate the water supply for three countries. Ethan and the team manage to avoid catastrophe. Many people loved the performances in Fallout.

Moreover, fans enjoyed the action sequences. They once again saw Cruise do dangerous stunts in the movie. Injuries can happen, but they have not stopped the actor from continuing his role.

Tom Cruise had an accident during a stunt

Cruise enjoys doing his stunts when filming the Mission: Impossible movies, but there are risks. An on-set injury happened while filming Fallout. According to Variety, he was jumping from one rooftop to the other but failed to make the landing. He hit the wall and reportedly walked with a limp.

When Cruise tried to run, the crew saw him stumble. The full extent of his injuries is unknown, but the studio confirmed he broke his ankle. The injury resulted in production stopping so Cruise could recover. The delay lasted several weeks, and people worried about meeting the release date.

Cruise was able to return to full health, and the movie got done on time. Shots of the injury even made it into the final cut. According to CinemaBlend, Cruise remained in character despite hurting his ankle. He did not want to redo the take, so he ran past the camera.

People can see an injured Cruise at the one hour and 34-minute mark. The scene is when Ethan chases after the man he discovers to be Lark. Cruise mentioned a profile shot made it into the final cut. Pulling himself onto the building after almost missing it, viewers can see a slight limp for a second.

The future of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise

Even though Cruise is in his 60s, he is still up for performing stunts in more Mission: Impossible movies. The latest installment came out in July of this year, and the title of it is Dead Reckoning Part One. The premise centers around Ethan and the IMF tracking down a new deadly weapon.

Ethan’s mission to keep the world safe is not over since it is only the first part. Production for the eighth film began around the same time as the seventh one. People can expect Dead Reckoning Part Two to come out in 2024. Some fans, however, wonder if it will be the final one.

The future remains uncertain, but there is a possibility the franchise may continue. Cruise once mentioned in an interview that he plans to keep making these movies. He believes there are more stories to tell, and even his co-stars do not see him stopping.