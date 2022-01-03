Tom Felton: What Is the ‘Harry Potter’ Star’s Net Worth in 2022?

Tom Felton‘s net worth is considerable thanks to his 20 years of acting roles — chiefly among them the Harry Potter franchise. His role as Draco Malfoy catapulted him to stardom, and he remains a favorite within the fandom. Of course, the actor has also gone on to appear in a number of other projects. With all those under his belt, what is Tom Felton’s net worth in 2022?

Tom Felton returned for HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

It wouldn’t be a Harry Potter reunion without Draco Malfoy, and Tom Felton didn’t disappoint when it came to Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The actor joined the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint for the 2022 HBO Max special. And since they weren’t in character, viewers got to see the group getting along for a change.

Listening to the cast discuss their experiences with Harry Potter left many fans feeling nostalgic. Of course, seeing them again also highlighted how much they’ve grown up since their days at Hogwarts. Many of the younger stars have built out their careers and increased their net worth significantly. And that includes Tom Felton’s net worth.

What is Tom Felton’s net worth in 2022?

Actor Tom Felton | GP Images/WireImage

Tom Felton may be known for his time in Harry Potter, but the actor has gone on to boost his net worth since. He’s continued acting post-Hogwarts, starring in blockbusters like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and streaming features like Netflix’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.

Felton has also appeared on popular series like The Flash, Murder in the First, and Origin. He’s been in a variety of well-known and indie projects, all of which have helped him grow as an actor. But how have they impacted his bottom line?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Felton’s net worth is estimated at $20 million. That’s an impressive number, though it falls behind some of his former Harry Potter co-stars’ net worths.

What are Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint’s net worths?

Tom Felton’s net worth of $20 million is certainly nothing to scoff at. But it falls short of other main Harry Potter cast net worths.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daniel Radcliffe’s net worth is estimated at $110 million. Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Emma Watson’s net worth at $85 million. And per Celebrity Net Worth, Rupert Grint’s net worth is $50 million.

Perhaps the discrepancy between the Golden Trio’s numbers and Felton’s isn’t completely surprising. After all, both Radcliffe and Watson have gone on to appear in blockbuster films like Now You See Me and Beauty and the Beast, respectively. Radcliffe has also held long-term roles on series like Miracle Workers. And Grint has starred on the Apple TV+ series Servant.

While Felton has done a couple of big movies, his career has veered more toward indie projects. Plus, his role in the Harry Potter franchise was smaller than the trio’s — even though Draco’s presence feels quite large at all times.

RELATED: Tom Felton Improvised Draco Malfoy’s Best Line in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’