Their lasting love and, of course, impressive acting careers aren’t just the only things Hanks and Wilson are well-known for. As many of Hollywood’s A-listers can attest to, the couple has a reputation for throwing dinner parties that can be a bit odd. With that being said, what exactly is happening at Hanks and Wilson‘s dinner parties?

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks’ close relationship with this fellow celebrity couple

Wilson and Hanks met back in 1981 on the set of Bosom Buddies. After being friends for quite some time, they began dating a few years later. By 1988 the pair were married.

Two kids and many, many roles later, the couple is still happily together. Over the course of their relationship, Hanks and Wilson have become quite close with other celebrity couples. Brian Cranston and his wife, Robin Dearden, are one of them.

This became abundantly clear when Wilson and Cranston were both featured on the same episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Dying to get into it, Kelly Clarkson wasted no time asking the two about their history.

Revealing that they have known each for “years and years”, Wilson shared that Dearden is one of her best friends and was even a bridesmaid at her wedding. Naturally, Hanks and Wilson were also in attendance for Cranston and Dearden’s 1989 wedding.

As Clarkson so enthusiastically pointed out, that was over thirty years ago. The couple’s BFF status wasn’t the only thing that Wilson and Cranston opened up about while on Clarkson’s popular talk show.

The truth about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s weird dinner parties

Imagine getting invited to a “Sing for Your Supper Party”. Now, imagine getting the invite from Hanks and Wilson.

Wilson blatantly explained, “we tell people that they have to come, and they have to sing. And you don’t have to be a singer. You can be anything in the business, but you have to come, you have to bring a song, or you get no dinner.” Cranston confirmed it all to be true.

Wilson and Hanks are giving “working for it” a whole new meaning. Though it may seem like an odd and eccentric tradition, on the flip side, it does sound sort of fun! With the help of Wilson’s pianist, anything is possible.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks’ current and upcoming projects

It is clear that Wilson and Hanks like to have a good time, but they aren’t a power couple for no reason. Staying perpetually booked and busy, the couple continues to impress audiences everywhere.

Hanks has been getting a lot of praise and attention for his performance in A Man Called Otto. At the moment, the Forrest Gump actor is working on a movie called Here.

Wilson is just as busy as her co-celebrity counterpart. She was recently cast to play Carolyn in the TV mini-series 1883. This past year her fans also enjoyed watching Wilson take on the part of Natalie Chowdhury in Kimi.

Looking ahead, Wilson is set to appear in the upcoming film Asteroid City. To no one’s surprise, both Hanks and their bestie Cranston are cast in the 2023 production as well. Hopefully, fans can look forward to catching the new flick this June.