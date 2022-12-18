Tom Hanks Got Robbed and Harassed at His High School Job at a Baseball Stadium

Tom Hanks is beloved by millions of fans all over the world as much for his affable demeanor as for his legendary onscreen characters. Widely regarded as an American cultural icon, he has been a mainstay in the entertainment industry for decades. Well before he was a major star, however, Hanks lived a surprisingly normal life. He even worked random odd jobs like any other American teenager. In a 2019 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Hanks opened up about one of his first jobs, when he experienced some hardship working as a vendor at an iconic sports venue.

Where was Tom Hanks born?

Big Day for Skyline High School in Oakland, CA! Glad to be a part of it! Hanx, ‘74. pic.twitter.com/XWna7mdiYa — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) May 22, 2020

Hanks was born in California in 1956. With his parents and three siblings, Hanks moved frequently. He lived in 10 different houses by the time he was 10 years old. Hanks saw a lot of turbulent relationships during his early years, ultimately witnessing both his parents divorce each other and then go through several other marriages and divorces to other people after that.

He also developed a strong work ethic at a very early age. Hanks worked a variety of odd jobs in order to earn pocket money. One of these jobs was when he was just 14 years old, selling concessions at the Oracle Arena complex.

Hanks talked about the venue in a 2019 interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s a storied history, without a doubt,” he said of the locale.”But it’s from the era where they build these sports complexes and they made the mistake of making them freeway-close, so two freeways go right by them.” The actor continued, joking, “So anytime there’s an event, that freeway is gridlocked and you’re late for the game, and you leave early because you want to avoid it.”

What did Tom Hanks say about his job at the Oracle Arena complex?

I helped Check the Gate on this movie a few years ago. Gate was good! Hanx pic.twitter.com/uhC9CP9Z9Z — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 7, 2020

Hanks told Kimmel that he had one of his first jobs there. “I went down to sell peanuts and soda,” he shared. “[I was] thinking it would be like in a TV show where you saw the young kid trying to make a thing.” It might seem like a great job for a young man, in theory. But Hanks said that he has some distinctly unpleasant memories associated with the gig.

“Well, first of all, I got robbed twice,” Hanks said. “Note to self: Hide those wads of cash. Don’t be walking with a wad of cash in your pocket. Then, I came across professional vendors, who did not like the fact kids were there.” He also admitted that he was harassed by some of the other vendors, explaining that the older workers didn’t appreciate having to share their earnings with a boy. “That guy yelled at me!” Hanks recalled about one rude co-worker. “So tear that place down.”

Tom Hanks is now one of the industry’s most-respected actors

Tom Hanks attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hanks eventually got into acting, refining his skills on stage before deciding to get into film and television. He moved to New York City in 1979, where he struggled to make ends meet, buying groceries and paying rent on a very tight budget before eventually landing his big break in television.

By the mid-80s, Hanks had become an established presence in movies as well as TV, with roles in films like Big, Splash, and The Money Pit. Hanks consistently chose interesting roles. And over the years that followed, he proved that he was one of the industry’s most hardworking and talented performers.

These days, Hanks is a Hollywood legend and a beloved figure who represents honesty and wholesome values to fans around the world.