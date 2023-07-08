Tom Hanks once quipped that he missed out on a few love scenes with his co-star in one of his biggest films as a leading man.

Tom Hanks has engaged in a few love scenes in his long and historic career. But some of his love scenes were cut in one of his biggest films, which somewhat disappointed the star.

How Tom Hanks responded to his love scenes being cut

Tom Hanks | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Some of Hanks’ biggest movies were the Da Vinci Code films. Hanks played the lead in the series’ three movies, including the second film in the trilogy Angels & Demons. But some noticed that the movie was missing a few love scenes that were supposed to be included. In a 2009 interview with Parade, Hanks explained why his love scenes with co-star Ayelet Zurer couldn’t make the film.

“We really don’t have time to make out or go to bed when Cardinals are being killed on the hour. We tried to work it into the screenplay over and over again,” Hanks said. “We were like, ‘Isn’t there a bigger car with a bigger backseat?’ But we were stuck with an Alfa Romeo so we didn’t have an opportunity to grab some smooching on the way to the Pantheon or the Piazza Del Poppolo. It’s my loss, but I think it did make it easier for Ayelet.”

Hanks also jokingly responded to an inquire about the Pope’s approval of an Angels & Demons love scene.

“I know the Pope is opposed to the use of condoms. All I can say is, I am a spiritual man and I’ve been happily married for 21 years. I don’t even know what a condom is anymore,” he said.

The actor who had a ‘surreal’ love scene with Tom Hanks

In 2007, Hanks acted alongside Emily Blunt in the film Charlie Wilson’s War. The two actors were scripted to engage in an intimate scene, which Blunt recalled as a memorable and nerve-racking experience.

“It was surreal! And embarrassing, always, because it’s just you with your tits hanging out, and you have to hope that the lighting’s nice. There are some people who feel OK and confident with prancing around in their underwear,” Blunt once told GQ. “I wouldn’t say I was one of those people. So you just become someone who’s good at it. But he is such a gentleman.”

Blunt admitted that she was a bit surprised with how well Hanks did in the scene given Hanks’ usual roles.

“And also because Tom Hanks is not known for these kind of scenes, for being that kind of guy – and Charlie Wilson was a massive player, he was really promiscuous. And sexy! Tom was so really good at that. He’s really sexy,” she said.

Tom Hanks once joked about the one problem he has with on-screen love scenes

In a 2016 interview on Variety’s Actors on Actors, Hanks and actor Viola Davis shared their own love scene experiences with each other. Davis opened up about what she usually needed to feel comfortable being intimate with another actor.

“If I am in a sex scene, I want to say ‘this is why I am attracted to you, this is why it has gotten to this point, this is what my body looks like,’” Davis said.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winner revealed what one of his gripes were when it came to fictional love-making.

“A lot of times, the women are in far too good of shape, and the problem I always have is the women’s lip gloss is always perfectly applied,” Hanks said. “If you’re working hard in the legal office, your clothes should be wrinkled and your hair should be askew.”