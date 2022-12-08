Tom Hanks’ ‘The Polar Express’ Earned $182 Million at the Box Office

There are many Christmas movies that became instant classics upon their release. These films have gone on to become staple viewing for families during the holiday season, inspiring good cheer and warm, fuzzy feelings. One such movie is The Polar Express, a family-friendly film starring Tom Hanks that broke barriers in motion-capture animation. When it was first released in 2004, it became one of the highest-grossing holiday flicks of all time.

‘The Polar Express’ is based on a beloved children’s book

Based on the popular children’s book, The Polar Express tells the story of a young boy. Known only as “Hero Boy,” he is taken for a ride on a mysterious train that is bound for the North Pole, and Santa’s workshop, according to IMDb. On the train, the boy meets a variety of colorful characters. These include a friendly conductor and a vivacious hobo (both portrayed by Tom Hanks), who bring him a variety of enchanting experiences.

After meeting Santa Claus himself, the boy is chosen to receive the “first gift of Christmas.” He chooses a bell from Santa’s sleigh. But he loses the bell on the train ride back to his house — only to find it on Christmas morning, carefully wrapped along with a note from Santa. The film is full of messages about belief and the power of the Christmas spirit. It’s a heartwarming take on the wonder of the season and the magic of childhood.

How much did ‘The Polar Express’ make at the box office?

The cutting-edge special effects, stellar voice performances, and award-winning music of the film made an impression on audiences. The Polar Express came out of nowhere to take the title of one of the top holiday films of the decade. According to Forbes, it is one of the highest-earning Christmas movies of all time, with estimated box office earnings of $182 million.

Over the years since its original release, The Polar Express has remained incredibly popular with audiences of all ages. In the past decade, rumors have even sprung up regarding a possible sequel to the animated masterpiece. According to Looper, however, while these rumors are persistent, with some even claiming that a sequel was greenlit some years ago, there has never been any official word from Warner Bros about a sequel to The Polar Express.

What is Tom Hanks’ net worth?

Actor Tom Hanks arrives at the premiere of “Polar Express” and the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on November 7, 2004 in Hollywood, California. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Hanks voiced a handful of characters in The Polar Express, including the conductor, the boy as an adult, and Santa Claus himself. So he deserves much of the credit for the success of the film. It is unclear exactly how much Hanks made from the holiday classic. But the film only helped to make the Hollywood icon even more wealthy.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hanks has an estimated net worth of around $400 million. That amount is mostly due to his many acclaimed performances. But he’s also had a hand in a number of business deals and worked as a film producer and screenwriter.

For fans of The Polar Express, the film is truly timeless — an example of what can happen when Hollywood movie magic and good storytelling combine. It seems likely that the movie will remain in heavy rotation for decades to come.

