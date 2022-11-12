Tom Holland Once Revealed Why He Never Talks About Zendaya in Interviews: ‘This Isn’t My Story’

Though Tom Holland and Zendaya have confirmed that they are dating, the pair remain tight-lipped about their relationship. Unlike some other celebrity couples, the actors don’t often speak about their romance in interviews, on red carpets, and the like. In fact, they’ve yet to confirm when they began dating. However, fans speculate that the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars have been secretly dating for years. So why have they decided to keep their romance under wraps?

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted kissing in 2021

Though the paparazzi caught the couple kissing in the summer of 2021, rumor has it that they’ve been dating for years. Some fans even think that Zendaya and Holland’s love story stretches back to 2017 when they filmed Spider-Man: Homecoming. While their dating timeline hasn’t been confirmed, it’s fair to say that the pair have been courting for a while. Law Roach, who is the stylist and good friend to both Holland and Zendaya, recently confirmed that the couple has been enamored with each other for years.

Law Roach claims the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actors have been in love for a while

“They’ve been secretly in love forever,” Roach shared about Holland and Zendaya on The Drew Barrymore Show. Continuing on, he talked about what it was like to style them in complimentary outfits for their first red carpet appearance together. “[It] was a big step for them to go out together, and I got to dress both of them. And Tom’s my little brother, and that’s my little sister, and I just love that we all get to experience their love now.”

Holland explains why he keeps his dating life private

While fans of the couple may be pleased that they’ve gone public, Holland and Zendaya weren’t thrilled when their relationship was outed. In an interview with GQ, the English actor spoke about having a special moment of love blasted throughout the world. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he explained. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Continuing on, Holland explained why he doesn’t often speak about his relationship with Zendaya during press tours and in interviews. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he shared. “You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Zendaya weighs in on her relationship with Holland

The interviewer also managed to get Zendaya’s thoughts about why she feels the need to keep her dating life under wraps. According to the Euphoria star, the love she has for Holland is scared and worthy of protection. “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Clearly, both actors are adamant about protecting their relationship from outside scrutiny. Considering so much of their life plays out in the public eye, it’s understandable that they’d want to keep their dating life private.