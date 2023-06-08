Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras Receive Death Threats and a ‘Hate Train’

Anger toward Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules is boiling over as his band recently shared that they too are getting death threats and hate.

The admin for Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras Instagram account recently shared a screenshot of a message from an angry fan. The person used expletives and aggressive language, something Sandoval’s team said was becoming a typical message. Sandoval’s team also included a warning, indicating that the hate has become too extreme.

Tom Sandoval’s band is even getting death threats

The Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras admin included the person’s name, along with a shocking Instagram direct message. In response to the hate, Sandoval’s team wrote, “For all of you out there enjoying wondering what kind of messages the band and Tom get, they’re mostly like this.”

Tom Sandoval of Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras |Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The admin added, “Keep the hate train going people. I’m sure you’ll get what you want sooner or later.” For the most part, Sandoval and the band have turned off commenting on their posts. And the few comments left on either Instagram account were positive.

Sandoval has not directly addressed the threats, but Raquel Leviss, the friend who had the affair with Sandoval, took action. Leviss’s family tried to shield her from reading threatening messages and even contacted the FBI, TMZ first reported.

Jax Taylor slams Tom Sandoval’s behavior but says death threats are going too far

During a discussion on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Jax Taylor said the hate has gotten out of hand.

“I mean because now we’re getting to the point where somebody can hurt themselves,” he said on Shay’s Scheananigans podcast.

“It’s too much. Yeah. It’s getting to be too much at this point. Like, trust me I don’t think I could go through the hell that he’s going through right now,” Taylor added.

“I’ve gone through a lot of hell on that show a lot. Nothing like this. This is on another level,” he added.

The hate has gotten out of hand

Plus, the Vanderpump Rules cast was grieving the death of a close friend, which Taylor said is putting Sandoval in a harder position.

“But now you’re putting his high school best friend on top of that,” he said. “This situation and the fact that his family’s not all on board with him either right now. Honestly, if it were me, I don’t know where I’d be right now. I’d be in a dark hole.”

Shay shared that she reached out to Sandoval after learning that their mutual friend had died. She didn’t hear back from him, but Taylor said he was glad she tried.

Lisa Vanderpump pushed back against the attacks on Tom Sandoval

Sandoval has not received much support since it was revealed that he had a long-term affair behind girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back. But, Lisa Vanderpump cautioned the cast about trying to destroy Sandoval. At the reunion and during the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale, Vanderpump emphasized that Sandoval did a horrible thing, but that did not make him a horrible person.

The cast pushed back when she showed any support for him during the reunion. But she stands by her assertion. “I didn’t take sides with Tom, I definitely condemned what he did,” she told E! News.

“You know, I can’t write him off as a person because he had an affair. The way he handled it, yes, of course.” Adding, “That’s not what I’m not trying to do. I’m trying to tell the truth,” Vanderpump said. “Also, I feel like a mother to some of these children. So, when he’s been lambasted by the whole world, what am I going to do pile on?”

“No, I’m going to try and have a modicum of—not empathy, I don’t have empathy—but a modicum of hope. Maybe for the future,” she said.