Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval claimed that he wanted a smooth breakup with Ariana Madix, so he delayed the inevitable, which ultimately cost him everything.

In his latest podcast, Sandoval said if he could have done it over, he wouldn’t have gotten involved with Rachel Leviss while still with Madix. And he would have first broken off his relationship with Madix before getting into another relationship.

But he didn’t do it that way. “I don’t ever want to be responsible or the cause of ever hurting people like that and causing that kind of s*** ever again. I’m going to do everything in my power to never do that again. Never get lost and caught up in a situation like that,” he said on the Everyone Loves Tom podcast.

“I wouldn’t have hooked up with Rachel to begin with,” he continued. “I would have gotten out of my relationship, ripped the Band-Aid off. Not delayed that the whole scenario. I think I got caught up in trying to create the perfect breakup. But it was way beyond that because I saw what Tom [Schwartz] and Katie [Maloney] went through and I wanted to do it better, do it smoother. We were a different relationship than Tom and Katie, Ariana and I. It always was different. I could have done a hundred thousand things differently.”

Tom Sandoval wanted a ‘smoother’ breakup with Ariana Madix

Schwartz and Maloney’s divorce began in a rather amicable place. But when Leviss expressed that she was attracted to Schwartz, the gloves came off and Maloney was furious.

Before Schwartz and Leviss shared a kiss in Mexico, Maloney was angry they had entertained dating. During the early weeks of their breakup, Maloney and Schwartz agreed that they wouldn’t date anyone within their friend group. When Leviss expressed an interest in Schwartz, it caused fighting and anger between the former couple.

Meanwhile, Sandoval and Leviss were having their own secret affair. Sandoval claimed that his nearly 10-year romance with Madix wasn’t going to work out, but they never broke up. When the news came out that Leviss and Sandoval were together, Sandoval claimed he had tried to break up with Madix, but she essentially ignored him.

Tom says he can’t do anything right

Sandoval’s podcast guest, actor Jerry O’Connell wondered where was Sandoval’s remorse for cheating on Madix with Leviss.

“I mean, obviously, I f***ed up. I screwed up. I handled the situation. I got way over my head. I know that. And I have. And I apologize for that,” Sandoval said. Podcast co-host and drummer Jason Bader asked when Sandoval’s apologies will be enough because he has apologized.

Sandoval said he’s been scrutinized no matter what he does. “I cry, it’s crocodile tears. I don’t, I’m not showing any emotion. If I’m on my knees, I’m overdoing it. If I’m standing up, I should be on my knees. I said, so many times I’ve been accused of faking everything. It’s like people aren’t ready to hear it. They might not ever be ready,” he admitted.

Sandoval pointed out that he’s not the only cast member to cheat. “Just using this as a straight-up example. James Kennedy cheated on Raquel like three times that we know, right? For not a second, I expected him to apologize. If James would have apologized, I would have said, ‘What are you apologizing to me for? You didn’t do anything to me. You hurt Raquel. It’s just like your business.’ I don’t know,” he said.