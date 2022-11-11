Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval Reveal Why They Love to Slap Each Other – BravoCon Kinks, ‘Dumb & Dumber’ [Exclusive]

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules ended their wild 48 hours in the Winter House with an epic party, L.A.-style – but who would expect less from them?

Sandoval and Schwartz told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that Winter House was definitely an intense party scene – almost to the point where it was too much. The themes and the party games were perfect for the “Tom’s” who can definitely bring it everywhere they go.

But they also reflected on the biggest Bravo party of the year – BravoCon 2022 and dished about their Dumb and Dumber-inspired tuxedos. Plus they offered more context on the kinks revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz slap each other before a performance

During a WWHL Charming House Rules game Sandoval and Schwartz ended up having to admit to a few bedroom kinks. In the game, “Name That Eff Boy’ fans learned that Schwartz enjoys wearing elf ears in the bedroom, whereas Sandoval appreciates being slapped.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“I think it’s something … it’s weird,” Sandoval said. “Like most people would never want to be slapped across the face, but I kind of like it because it gives me a surge of adrenaline, I guess.”

Schwartz dished that Sandoval’s kink isn’t limited to his girlfriend Ariana Madix. “Yeah, honestly, sometimes before we go on stage together for live performances or live shows, we’ll give each other a little [smack gesture],” Schwartz said. “Yeah, yeah, yeah. We’ll give each other a little slap across the face.”

Schwartz has no explanation for the elf ears, but Sandoval does

So then … what’s with the elf ears, Schwartz? “I think it’s innate. I don’t know,” Schwartz joked. “It wasn’t a conscious decision or was it maybe a past life? I don’t know.” He added, “I have no logical explanation for it, that’s for sure.”

Sandoval backed his buddy. “I mean didn’t women think Legolas (from The Lord of the Rings) was good-looking? It goes both ways. But look, I get it. It’s not my thing but I get it,” he said.

The Tom’s are the ‘Tom & Tommer’ version of ‘Dumb and Dumber’

The Vanderpump Rules stars were naturals in the Winter House because they too are masters of a good theme and carefully crafted costumes. BravoCon fans went wild when they showed up at the Legends Ball red carpet dressed as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne from Dumb and Dumber.

Of course, the majority of the inspiration came from Sandoval. “Well, I think the idea was a collaboration. But when it came to the execution, per usual, I got cold feet,” Schwartz admitted. “I was like, ‘We don’t have enough time. Forget about it.’ But Tom said, no. He put together a team. I don’t know who these people are, how he found them. But they helped us curate these costumes last second.” He added that the designer who created the looks was “very talented.”

“They are also the same people who did Neon Cowboy,” Sandoval said. “They also did my light-up jacket that I wore at the Manhattan Grand Ballroom.”

Plus the guys have a lot of love for the film. “We’re big fans of Dumb and Dumber … Tom and Tommer.”

