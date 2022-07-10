Tom Selleck’s ‘Moronic’ 1992 Movie Has a 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Tom Selleck is a respected actor. The star’s career spans decades, and most of his movies have grossed millions at the box office. However, like every actor, Selleck has also had a few flops in his career. One of the flops was a “moronic” 1992 movie that currently holds a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tom Selleck’s acting career highlights

Selleck’s career started with small parts in movies, including Myra Breckinridge, a role he landed after being invited to the set. His first TV appearance was in The Dating Game in 1965. He also appeared in commercials for Pepsi-Cola and had a minor part in Coma and The Seven Minutes.

Selleck rose to fame thanks to the ’80s TV series Magnum, P.I. He played the titular Hawaii-based private investigator. His role in Magnum, P.I. closed the door for other opportunities as the producers wouldn’t let him pursue other ventures.

He, in turn, lost out on playing Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark. He also turned down the lead role in Baywatch because he didn’t want to be viewed as a sex symbol. The part went to David Hasselhoff. During his Magnum years, he appeared in Runway as a detective and in Three Men and A Baby, where he played a stand-in father.

The latter film was the biggest hit at the box office when it was released. He then dabbled in a romantic comedy when he appeared in Her Alibi and returned to crime with an Innocent Man. The ’90s were particularly busy for Selleck, who appeared in Folks!, Christopher Columbus: The Discovery, In & Out, The Love Letter, and Three Men and A Little Lady.

His most famous role of that time is his part in friends as Monica Geller’s older boyfriend, Richard Burke. Selleck appeared as a divorced ophthalmologist who was friends with Monica’s parents and her boyfriend. After breaking up with Monica, the Richard portrayer appeared in later episodes of the show.

He also appeared in Ike: Countdown to D-Day, Las Vegas, and has been appearing in CBS’s Blue Bloods since 2010, where he plays Frank Reagan.

Tom Selleck’s 1992 movie has a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

The ’90s saw Selleck appear in a slew of movies, and while most achieved critical acclaim, one of them bombed so hard that it has never recovered. Folks! is a comedy-drama film featuring Selleck’s character Jon who lives a successful life until his father with dementia moves in with him.

Jon’s life takes a turn for the worst and involves him getting injured. After so much misfortune, things start looking up as Jon’s wife returns into the fold. They buy a house, and it’s revealed that his father, who had been yelling nonsensical words, actually bought stock a couple of years ago and is worth millions.

The movie flopped at the box office, earning a measly $6 million worldwide gross on a $15 million budget. It was panned by critics and received a 0% rating on movie aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Collette Maude from Time Out said of the movie, “Masquerading as a commentary on the greedy ’80s, this is clearly the sort of moronic comedy beloved of the Weekend at Bernie’s team of Kolthoff and writer Robert Kline.”

Other movies with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Halle Berry might have several good movies on her notch, but Dark Tide isn’t one of them. The film flopped and received a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it “shallow and brackish.”

Jon Hamm’s Stolen also falls on this list as critics regarded its plot as having been stolen from several “superior films” to make a “would-be thriller.” Critics warned against watching the 1999 film Simon Sez and asked viewers not to watch it “no matter how starved” they are for something to watch.

Others include Precious Cargo, Constellation, Max Steele, and Killing Me Softly.

