Tom Sizemore Dead at 61: ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘Heat’ Actor Remembered

Actor Tom Sizemore is dead at age 61. The actor, who had roles in movies such as Saving Private Ryan, Heat, Natural Born Killers, and Black Hawk Down, had been hospitalized since experiencing a brain aneurysm as the result of a stroke on Feb. 18.

Tom Sizemore was a memorable actor with a troubled personal life

Tom Sizemore in 2014 | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sizemore “passed away peacefully in his sleep” after being taken off life support at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, Calif., his manager Charles Lago confirmed to Variety. “His brother Paul [Sizemore] and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

A native of Detroit, Sizemore rose to fame in the 1990s, often playing soldiers, cops, and tough guys. His notable on-screen appearances included Technical Sergeant Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning Saving Private Ryan, Detective Jack Scagnetti in Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers, and a member of a crew of thieves led by Robert DeNiro in Michael Mann’s Heat. He was also seen in movies such as True Romance, Devil in a Blue Dress, Pearl Harbor, and Bringing Out the Dead. Sizemore also appeared in TV shows such as Robbery Homicide Division, China Beach, and Twin Peaks: The Return.

Off-screen, Sizemore had numerous run-ins with the law and spent time in prison for domestic violence and drug possession. In 2003, he spent six months in jail after being convicted of abusing his ex-girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2007, he again spent time in jail after being arrested with methamphetamine. He discussed his issues with substance abuse during appearances on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2010 and 2011.

Friends and colleagues remember Tom Sizemore

Beautiful guy, god called another hero back. RIP Tom Sizemore pic.twitter.com/hoJv9FCezT — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) March 4, 2023

After Sizemore’s death, tributes to the late actor poured in on social media.

“Beautiful guy, god called another hero back. RIP Tom Sizemore,” tweeted actor Danny Trejo, who appeared with Sizemore in Heat.

“My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family,” tweeted Sizemore’s ex-wife Maeve Quinlan, who appeared with him in The Florentine. “Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you both.”

“Am saddened to hear of Tom Sizemore’s end of life – his family has my prayers,” tweeted actor Robert Davi. “Tom and I were friends I knew of his suffering & his struggle with [addiction] – he was a terrific talent – Many families suffer from the heartbreak and tragedy of this disease and we do not do enough!!”

Gale Anne Hurd, who produced the 1997 horror flick Relic, which starred Sizemore, remembered him in a tweet as “a genuinely talented actor who fought demons, both on-screen and off.”

“Tom Sizemore’s effortless cool and phenomenal character work was an inspiration to all of us here at Rockstar Games long before his star performance as Sonny Forelli in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Rest In Peace, Tom,” read a message from the official Rockstar Games Twitter account

