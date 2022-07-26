Who Is Tony Dow’s Wife, Lauren Shulkind? How Many Children Do They Have?

Tony Dow of Leave It To Beaver fame hit the news cycle on July 26, 2022, as news outlets reported his death. It seems Dow is currently still alive, and his wife, Lauren Shulkind, may have accidentally pushed misinformation about Dow’s wellbeing. So, who is Tony Dow’s wife? Here’s what to know about his spouse and whether he has any kids.

Who is Tony Dow’s wife, Lauren Shulkind?

Tony Dow, known for playing Wally Cleaver in all 234 episodes of Leave It To Beaver, is making news due to his health. So, who is Tony Dow’s wife, Lauren Shulkind? The two married in 1980 and remain together in 2022.

According to The Ancestry, Shulkind is a 75-year-old mosaic artist. She was born in New York City in 1947 and always enjoyed painting. Shulkind met Dow in 1978 and wed on June 16, 1980.

Not much is known about Shulkind’s relationship with Dow, but she keeps fans apprised of his health on social media. According to the New York Post, she posted about Dow’s cancer returning after he turned 77 years old. “He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking,” she posted to Facebook at the time.

Before Dow married Shulkind, he was married to Carol Marlow. The two married in 1969 and divorced in 1980 after 11 years together.

Lauren Shulkind accidentally passed on misinformation that her husband died in July 2022

Tony Dow’s wife accidentally worried Leave It To Beaver fans in July 2022. The New York post notes she alerted Dow’s management and told them he died. Unfortunately, she made a grave error, as he’s not dead. She’s reportedly “distraught” over the mistake.

“This morning, Tony’s wife, Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked that we notify all his fans,” a post on Facebook reads. “As we are sure you can understand, this has been a very trying time for her. We have since received a call from Tony’s daughter-in-law saying that while Tony is not doing well, he has not yet passed. Tony’s son Christopher and his daughter-in-law Melissa have also been by his side comforting him, and we will keep you posted on any future updates.”

Currently, Dow remains in hospice care in California. He’s reportedly not doing well, but he has not yet died.

Does Tony Dow have any children?

An update on Tony Dow-Dow's son Christopher confirmed to PEOPLE: "This is a difficult time. Yes he is still alive but in his last hours. Under hospice care."



Dow's wife, Lauren Shulkind, also confirmed to CBS News her husband is "near death." — Bernie Pleskoff (@BerniePleskoff) July 26, 2022

Tony Dow and ex-wife Carol Marlow have one son together — Christopher Dow. Closer Weekly reports Christopher was born on March 26, 1973.

Christopher briefly followed in his father’s footsteps, as he played a young version of Wally in The New Leave It To Beaver, an ’80s reboot of the original show. Aside from occasionally taking over as Wally Cleaver, Christopher lives a private life and prefers staying out of Hollywood fame.

It doesn’t look like Christopher has made many public statements about his father’s hospice care. He reportedly verified to People that his father is in his “last hours” of life. The initial statement about Tony Dow’s death put forth by his management team has since been redacted and replaced with the update stating he remains in hospice.

