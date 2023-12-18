Because they dipped their toes into so many different genres, The Beatles covered Tony Orlando's version of an old song. The Beatles' song eventually appeared on one of their albums.

Because they managed to dip their toes into so many different genres, The Beatles covered Tony Orlando’s doo-wop version of an old song. That was part of a long history of Orlando finding his way into classic rock history. After several decades, The Beatles’ song eventually appeared on one of their albums.

The Beatles covered a Tony Orlando song based on the work of a classic writer

The Beatles covered Orlando’s “Beautiful Dreamer.” Orlando’s song was a doo-wop version of an old standard. During a 2016 interview with the Vancouver Sun, Orlando discussed his song. “It was an extension of a Stephen Foster song, ‘Beautiful Dreamer.’ The Beatles did cover it.” Foster was the famous writer behind tunes such as “My Old Kentucky Home,” “Oh! Susanna,” and “Camptown Ladies.”

Orlando shared an interesting Fab Four anecdote. “What’s interesting about that, if you read The Beatles’ liner notes, they say they got an advance copy of my record, which was produced by Lou Adler,” he said. “They covered almost exactly what we cut (a doo-wop version by Gary Goffin and Jack Keller). I was very honored by that.”

Elvis Presley was a massive fan of 1 of Tony Orlando’s songs

Orlando noted he crossed paths with a number of classic rock stars. For example, Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote Orlando’s song “Halfway to Paradise.” Elvis Presley told Orlando that his favorite song “Halfway to Paradise.” Orlando also revealed that his wife dated Buddy Holly and that she was the president of Jerry Lee Lewis’ fan club.

Orlando ruminated on his incredible life. “You know something? I just started writing a book. My son John always said to me, ‘Why don’t you write some of these stories in a book?’ So I just started writing a book. And the name of the book is, What A Life. It’s been an amazing life.” So far, the book hasn’t been released.

How The Beatles’ ‘Beautiful Dreamer’ did in the United States and the United Kingdom

The Beatles’ “Beautiful Dreamer” was never a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune appeared on the album On Air – Live at the BBC Volume 2. That record came out in 2013, 43 years after The Beatles’ breakup. Fans had to wait quite a long time to buy this cover on record! That album peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 11 weeks. It was a modest hit, but it didn’t reach the commercial heights of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band or Abbey Road.

The Official Charts Company reports The Beatles’ “Beautiful Dreamer” did not chart in the United Kingdom. On Air – Live at the BBC Volume 2 reached No. 12 in the U.K. and spent seven weeks on the chart. It’s fascinating that the album was more prominent in the U.S. than it was in the U.K.

Orlando’s “Beautiful Dreamer” is not a famous song but he was happy that The Beatles covered it.