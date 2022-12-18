‘Too Hot to Handle’: 2 Season 4 Singles Reveal They’re Not Straight, ‘the Closet Was Glass’

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 showed multiple romantic relationships forming. However, some ladies seemed to stay single. Fans are finding out there were two singles who weren’t straight and even flirted with the same sex, but the Netflix series didn’t show it.

‘Too Hot to Handle’ focuses on straight couples

Since season 1, the couples that match and are in the running for the prize money are heterosexual. But at the same time, there have always been singles who are interested in more than one gender.

There were three bisexual female contestants in the first two seasons, but it was hardly acknowledged during the season. Some women did kiss each other to test the rules of the game and were caught. But the focus on relationships building between cast members is always heterosexual.

It looks like season 4 followed the same trend. Brittan Byrd and Dominique Defoe are revealing some major details fans didn’t get to see.

Brittan and Dominique reveal their icks when dating men and women

Dominique posted a TikTok with Brittan where they talked about their icks. Dominique kicked it off.

“When guys say that if you’re kissing a girl, it’s not cheating if you’re in a relationship with a guy. Invalidating!” she said. “Period,” Brittan added.

There was another ick that addressed sexuality. “When girls want to hook up with you and explore their sexuality, but they will not be seen with you literally anywhere in public,” Dominique said. “Literally anywhere. Like they’re literally in the closet in their life.” Brittan agreed, “Ick.”

“Listen, I understand the journey, but I’m gonna mention this because it’s still excruciatingly painful,” Dominique explained. “But when you’re dating a girl and hooking up with her for a long period of time, and then she just comes to you, and it’s like, ‘Oh, I feel like I’m straight, and I’m getting back together with my ex.’ It’s like, ‘Girl, I get it, explore. But why’d you gotta bring my feelings into it?”

Brittan laughed at this. They both later said, “When she’s hot, but she’s straight!”

Dominique further addresses her sexuality

Too Hot to Handle fans still wanted to make sure they were right about their sexuality. One fan commented on the TikTok with two pride flags and two question marks. “Yuh,” Dominique simply replied.

“I freaking knew that they were bi love them [pride flag],” one fan wrote. “Even when they didn’t show it the closet was glass LMAO,” Dominique joked.

“Oh my god the way I would have been flirting w ya’ll instead of the boys,” one person wrote. “The way I actually did that HAHA,” Dominique revealed. Dominique turned down Nigel Jones on the reality show but slept in the same bed with him. Brittan coupled up with James Pendergrass, who refused to break the rules to win more money.