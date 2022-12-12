‘Too Hot to Handle’: Are Dominique and Nigel Dating After the Show?

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 started with multiple possible love triangles. One of them involved Dominique Defoe and Nigel Jones. Find out if they’re dating after filming the Netflix show.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Too Hot to Handle Season 4.]

Dominique and Nigel met on ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Dominique introduced herself as the sexiest nerd you’ll ever meet. She works as a software engineer and loves men who are confident.

Nigel said his dream girl is him in a wig. He admitted to loving being single, and he thinks about sex all the time. “It might be an illness,” he said.

Multiple women were interested in Nigel. He chose Kayla Richart first but was willing to play the field behind her back. He told Dominique that he was interested in her too. Dominique told Kayla about this, and she left him for Sebastian “Seb” Melrose.

Dominique started sleeping in the same bed as Nigel after the big reveal. That left the door open for a possible connection between them.

In “Officer Kill Joy,” Nigel claims he started to like her, so he asked her about her feelings. “I obviously think you’re gorgeous,” she told him. “And I think we’re both really attracted to each other.”

“I did think you were the hottest person, just off the first glance when I did come here,” she admitted. Nigel said he’s open to seeing where this thing takes them. But Dominique didn’t want to be the woman he gets with by default.

“Right now, I kind of just want to be a bit more free and maybe, like, cool things off,” she said. But did Dominique change her mind?

Are Dominique and Nigel dating after ‘Too Hot to Handle’?

Dominique Defoe of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ | Netflix

The cast recently reunited in London. Dominique posted a video of her hanging out with Brittan Byrd on Dec. 11.

Seb also posted on his Instagram account that he was with reality TV cast members Nigel, Creed McKinnon, and Flavia Laos Urbina.

Nigel posted a video on Instagram of himself posing in his outfit on the same day. He captioned it, “Don’t mind me at all lol just enjoying London.” Jawahir Khalifa commented, “The girls gonna love this!!!!! [heart emoji.]” That might be a sign he’s single and still mingling.

Last week Nigel posted a photo of himself posing with a car a week ago. Dominique commented with the eyes emoji, and he replied with the same emoji.

Nigel avoided putting locations in his previous Instagram posts. But Dominique shared photos from Colorado and Hawaii before that.

For now, it looks like signs point to Dominique and Nigel just being friends. But there is a chance they might’ve made a connection with the new men and women who arrive in future episodes.