‘Too Hot to Handle’: Jawahir and Nick Lived Together in Multiple Countries After the Show

Does Too Hot to Handle lead to lasting love? Jawahir Khalifa revealed how far her relationship with Nick Kici went after filming season 4.

Jawahir and Nick became a couple on ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Jawahir entered Too Hot to Handle looking for her Michael B. Jordan. What she got was a deep relationship with Nick, who liked to meditate and sing.

The couple broke the rules multiple times. But despite their chemistry, they were almost torn apart.

Jawahir was interested in newcomer Shawn Wells. She slept in the same bed as him and took time to get to know him. But Jawahir realized her feelings for Nick were stronger and picked him in the end. The season ended with Jawahir and Nick winning as a couple, $89,000 total.

Jawahir and Nick lived in London and Bali after ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Jawahir talked about life after the show. She revealed they talked daily on FaceTime and eventually moved in with Nick in London on Reality with Will Njobvu.

“We lived here, I think, for…for two months, I think,” she said. The model said it was a big jump for them after meeting on the Netflix show. “Moving away from like your hometown to live with someone is like a lot. It’s a lot,” she said.

She said they went to the movies, meditated together, and read books. They later lived in Bali for three months. The former couple chased waterfalls there, ate spicy food, and climbed a mountain.

“At first, my family was like, ‘Oh no, she’s in love! Buckle up, guys,’” Jawahir said while laughing. “So my family would check up on me and be like, ‘Are you OK? Are you sure this is what you wanna do?’ Because like it was a lot coming from being out of the show, going to straight into the relationship living together, and then being around this person 24/7 and just like being on the other side of the world. It was a lot, it was a lot, but I enjoyed it. And I learned so much about myself.”

They also went to Singapore and America to meet Nick’s family. Jawahir said she got to see a different side of him there.

Why Jawahir and Nick are no longer together

Sadly, the couple is no longer together. “Towards the end of the relationship, I started to learn that I wanna go a different direction, and he wants to go to music,” Jawahir explained. “And I want to go into acting and modeling. And he wants to be based in the U.S., and at the time, I didn’t really know if I was ready to be based there. So we just came to an agreement that it was best that he went his way and I went my way.”

The model said this was the first heartbreak of her life. She’s single and not ready to date again because she wants to focus on her career and herself.