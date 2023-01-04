‘Too Hot to Handle’: Jawahir Says ‘Hell No’ to Dating After Her Breakup With Nick

Too Hot to Handle showed hot singles learning to find a deeper connection instead of being focused on hooking up. Find out why Jawahir Khalifa isn’t rushing into another relationship after dating Nick Kici.

What happened to Nick and Jawahir of ‘Too Hot to Handle’?

Jawahri Khalifa on ‘Too Hot to Handle’ | Netflix

Season 4 showed Jawahir ready to kiss multiple guys. But Nick spotted her immediately and took his time to find a deeper connection with her. However, they did break Lana’s rules repeatedly after they made that connection.

The couple had some rocky moments, with Jawahir showing interest in Shawn Wells later in the season. But she chose Nick in the end, and the couple managed to win the season and the $89,000 prize.

They continued their relationship after the show. Jawahir and Nick lived in Bali and London for at least seven months before going their separate ways. Nick wanted to pursue a music career in the United States, where he lives. At the same time, Jawahir wasn’t ready to live there and wanted to pursue acting.

Jawahir isn’t looking for love after her breakup with Nick

The series showed Jawahir growing throughout the season. She appeared on Reality with Will Njobvu to talk about life after Too Hot to Handle.

“I’ve never done that before, so I’m really proud of myself,” the model said. “That I let my guard down for once, and I fell in love with Nick, and I really, really, really did love him.” She didn’t regret anything and said everything made her the woman she is today.

Jawahir later revealed she isn’t ready to mingle and find a new relationship. “Hell no,” she told the host, who was shocked.

“I can talk to guys,” she explained. “We could go on a date, but I just don’t see myself dating at the moment because I just, I have this dream that I wanna work toward, and I just love how I get up every morning, and I just learn new things about myself. And I’m constantly growing and becoming the woman I want to be.”

The model mentioned she’s 22 years old and hopes to keep getting to know herself before turning 30. She said romantic love right now is off the table.

Nick says he’s exploring his curiosities

Netflix released a YouTube video where the cast gave updates on their life. Nick seems to have a similar mindset to Jawahir.

“I need myself, and I need my foundations established,” he said. “I’m focusing on me, doing what I need to do, exploring my curiosities.” Jawahir was also in the video and she made it clear that she’s single and that she got her heart broken.

The update is sad news for fans who were rooting for their relationship to last. The comments on the video showed multiple people shocked and disappointed by the news. But it sounds like both of them are excited about their futures and are focused on bettering themselves.