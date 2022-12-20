‘Too Hot to Handle’: Mario Lopez Says ‘Wild Love’ Would Be ‘Fun to Host’ [Exclusive]

Netflix‘s hit dating show Too Hot to Handle may have some “competition” from a faux spin off the series created to throw off contestants. Too Hot to Handle host Mario Lopez needed a ruse to get singles on board with season 4. So the fake show, Wild Love was created.

Lopez’s presentation of Wild Love hooked quite a few fans, many who would also love to see Wild Love as the next dating show on Netflix. Lopez told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he too is curious how Wild Love would play out.

Mario Lopez loved seeing ‘Too Hot to Handle’ casts’ reactions to ‘Wild Love’

Lopez said to count him in if Too Hot To Handle producers want to spin off into Wild Love. “I think Wild Love would be fun to host and I got to go to Turks and Caicos,” he said. “And it was a lot of fun filming this new show. It was fun to see all these new contestants and their reactions. Who knows, it would be fun to be doing this on a much larger scale and production, so we’ll see.”

Mario Lopez | Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Wild Love was described as being a show that would make the singles fall in love “harder, faster, and more intensely than you could ever imagine,” Lopez told the Too Hot to Handle Season 4 contestants who thought they were there for Wild Love. He punched up the description further by saying that he made dating an extreme sport.

Does Mario Lopez think you can find love on ‘Too Hot to Handle’?

Some of the Too Hot to Handle singles caught on that Wild Love was not a real show. Needless to say some were disappointed when they learned they’d been tricked. Of course, the $200,000 prize quickly got everyone focused on the show and also … each other.

Lopez said the young attractive cast made it tough to determine which cast members were going to connect romantically. “It’s hard to tell young love and young people,” he laughed. “Their attraction sways like the wind.” And even though money is on the line, Lopez believes that finding true love – even on a show like Too Hot to Handle – is possible.

“There are no rules when it comes to love so why not? I think it’s more about the timing in your life as an individual and how you match up with someone else,” he said.

Too Hot to Handle is currently streaming on Netflix.