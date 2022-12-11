‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4: Here’s Where the Cash Prize Stands Before Episode 6

Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle has dropped on Netflix with a new cast of singles struggling to keep their hands to themselves to earn their share of the $200,000 grand prize. However, they haven’t done a good job at it so far, as half the cast broke the no-contact rule within the first day of learning they were cast on the notable reality TV dating series. Where does the prize stand before the second batch of episodes drops?

Jawahir Khalifa and Seb Melrose broke the rules first on ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4

The following day after realizing they were cast for Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle instead of the fictitious Mario Lopez-hosted Wild Love, half the singles broke the infamous no kissing or sexual contact rule.

Amsterdam native Jawahir Khalifa and Glasglow-born Sebastian “Seb” Melrose began a flirty relationship after their initial love interests Nigel Jones and Kayla Richart hit it off.

The two were the first couple to break a rule as they kissed after a conversation, but they didn’t last long as they developed stronger connections with other singles.

After noticing Nigel started playing a couple of girls in the house, virtual assistant Lana forced him to make a choice by picking someone to join him on a date. He went with Kayla and realized he wanted to focus on her, sealing it with a kiss, causing the second rule break.

The fines were doubled following the first day

Jawahir watched their date from afar as she had an interest in Nigel, but Nick Kici interrupted her to shoot his shot.

The couple felt a connection and kissed, resulting in the third rule break. Due to the three infractions, Lana charged the group $9,000, dropping their grand prize to $191,000.

Additionally, she doubled the fines as half the cast broke the rules after the first day. During the second day, author Shan Boodram led a workshop to help the group release their tension.

However, it only heightened it between several pairs, including Creed McKinnon and Sophie Stonehouse, who kissed after admitting they were sexually frustrated. After discovering Nigel hit on Dominique Defoe following their date, Kayla moved on to Seb.

How much of the $200,000 grand prize remains after the first five episodes

They became close after the workshop and kissed in the bed, followed by a shower where they made out. Additionally, she “loofahed” his private part, resulting in another infraction.

Due to the doubled fines, Creed and Sophie’s kiss cost the group $6,000, and Seb and Kayla’s interactions added up to $18,000, reducing the prize to $167,000.

When new arrivals Ethan Smith and Flavia Laos Urbina entered the villa, the latter’s connection with Seb threatened Kayla.

Wanting to prove herself as “Seb’s girl,” the two kissed and hooked up in the shower, costing the group a total of $50,000. The pot currently stands at $117,000 after at least nine infractions headed into the sixth episode, which drops on December 14 on Netflix.