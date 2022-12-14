‘Too Hot to Handle’: Did the Season 4 Cast Win Any Money?

The Too Hot to Handle Season 4 cast struggled with keeping their hands off each other and kept removing money from the pot. So did anyone in the cast win money in the end? Here is how the Netflix show ended.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Too Hot to Handle Season 4.]

Lana picked 4 finalists in ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4

In the final episode, Lana said everyone showed emotional development, but four people stood out for transforming. She chose two couples who broke rules multiple times.

Kayla Richart and Sebastian “Seb” Melrose were first selected as a couple. “Individually, you have both grown. However, as a pair, you have enabled each other to flourish,” Lana said.

“Seb and Kayla,” she later added. “You both entered here as players. You sought out casual connections, which led to making frivolous relationship choices. When you did connect, you focused entirely on your physical desires. But you eventually learned the error of your ways and began to look beyond the physical.”

Lana then picked Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici as a couple. “Nick and Jawahir, you both arrived unable to look beyond the physical, breaking multiple rules,” Lana explained. “But the workshops taught you to refocus your sexual energy and also open up emotionally. Your bond has been tested. Even when facing adversity, you did so with honesty and openness.”

That left the rest of the cast having to vote for a couple to win. Lana then revealed who was taking home the prize.

Who won the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 prize?

The ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 cast | Netflix

The cast dressed in white for their final party. Lana then revealed Jawahir and Nick won six votes to one and received the $89,000 prize.

“We may not have won, but I think I still win because I have the best man here,” Kayla said. “Money is easy to make, love is hard to find.”

Even the man who Jawahir stood up was rooting for her. “I always wanted the best for Jawa,” Shawn Wells said. “I care about her unconditionally.”

Although the season ended, fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer to find out if Jawahir and Nick are still together. A fan messaged Jawahir on Instagram and asked, “Jawahir, I promise I will not tell anyone, are you guys still together? I can’t keep waiting I can’t live like this.”

The reality TV winner showed this message in her Instagram story and wrote, “I promise you all. You will all find out soon. Bear with us and enjoy the next amazing episodes tomorrow.”

Nick hasn’t addressed any questions about his current relationship status. But he did post a playful TikTok about Jawahir leaving him to explore Shawn. The video shows him sitting under the words “I want to explore Shawn.” He mouthed the words to the sound, “And go the f*** where? And do the f*** what?” Jawahir commented with four laughing emojis.