‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 Release Date, Time, Cast, and Episode Schedule

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 is approaching its Netflix debut, and the reality series promises plenty of drama in the coming episodes. We’d expect nothing less from a show that tasks its contestants with abstaining from sex in order to win money. And it looks like Too Hot to Handle will feature some major struggles on that front, as well as a few cast members catching feelings for one another. When exactly does Too Hot to Handle Season 4 come out on Netflix, and what can fans expect?

Glam shot for ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 | Netflix

RELATED: ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Was Inspired By a ‘Seinfeld’ Episode

Too Hot to Handle always proves an entertaining time, and it’s been almost a year since season 3 dropped on Netflix. The release date for Too Hot to Handle Season 4 is rapidly approaching, though. So, when can fans expect the next batch of episodes on the streaming platform?

Too Hot to Handle returns for its fourth season on Dec. 7, 2022. Like most new content, season 4 will appear on the platform at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET. However, only five of 10 episodes will be available on that date. The rest will come out the following Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Netflix’s trailer for the coming season promises lots of suspense and drama with a dynamic group of contestants. Read on to find out who’s in the cast of Too Hot to Handle‘s latest outing.

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 Cast

?Somebody call Lana, a new group of naughty boys and girls are heading to the villa. Too Hot To Handle S4 starts 7 December, only on Netflix? pic.twitter.com/fMUKpdfA4m — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 23, 2022

RELATED: ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Producer Explains How They Priced Sexual Acts on the Show

Previous chapters of Too Hot to Handle have featured around 14-15 contestants, but season 4 is bringing its cast down to 10. As with previous outings, these singles will stay in a villa together, getting to know one another but trying to refrain from physical intimacy.

Per TVLine, here’s the entire cast of Too Hot to Handle Season 4:

Brittan Byrd

Creed McKinnon

Dominique Defoe

James Pendergrass

Jawahir Khalifa

Kayla Richart

Nick Kici

Nigel Jones

Seb Melrose

Sophie Stonehouse

The cast hails from multiple countries, from the U.S. to Australia, and they boast a number of interesting careers. The singles are made up of entrepreneurs, models, and even a racecar driver. Needless to say, there will be more interesting personalities this time around.

So, now that we know who’s participating in the reality show’s newest outing, let’s dig into the release schedule and filming location.

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 Episode Schedule

As mentioned above, Too Hot to Handle‘s fourth season will be divided into two separate releases on Netflix. The first five episodes will drop on the first Wednesday of December, and the rest will arrive the following week.

Find the full release schedule for Too Hot to Handle Season 4 below:

Episode 1 – Dec. 7, 2022

Episode 2 – Dec. 7, 2022

Episode 3 – Dec. 7, 2022

Episode 4 – Dec. 7, 2022

Episode 5 – Dec. 7, 2022

Episode 6 – Dec. 14, 2022

Episode 7 – Dec. 14, 2022

Episode 8 – Dec. 14, 2022

Episode 9 – Dec. 14, 2022

Episode 10 – Dec. 14, 2022

Although this breakdown doesn’t allow viewers to power through the whole season in one go, it does give them time to take in all the drama. They’ll also enjoy the Caribbean through the contestants’ time there — because, yes, season 4 is filmed at the same location as the past two outings.

Where was ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 filmed?

Those wondering where Too Hot to Handle filmed its newest season will be pleased to know that the cast is returning to Turks & Caicos. Newsweek confirms the reality series is sticking to that location after filming seasons 2 and 3 there. And with such a stunning backdrop, it’s easy to see why.

Needless to say, fans can look forward to a beautiful setting and entertaining drama when Too Hot to Handle makes its comeback.

Too Hot to Handle returns on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 3 Included Record Cash Prize; Who Won It?