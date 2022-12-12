‘Too Hot to Handle’: Are Seb and Kayla Dating After the Show?

The Too Hot to Handle Season 4 cast is full of rule-breakers. Kayla Richart and Sebastian “Seb” Melrose definitely fall into that category. But is their connection more than just a hookup? Find out if they’re dating after the Netflix show.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Too Hot to Handle Season 4.]

Seb and Kayla coupled up on ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4

Kayla introduced herself, saying sometimes guys get obsessed with her. She likes to flirt, and her look has been compared to Mariah Carey’s. Lastly, she warned that she breaks hearts.

Seb said he glowed up from being an ugly kid. The race car driver said his looks and good chat make for a dangerous combination. He admitted commitment makes him nervous.

Kayla started the season interested in Nigel Jones. But when he flirted with Dominique Defoe, Kayla left him for Seb. They spent the most money by breaking rules to kiss, shower together, and more. But they will still face more temptation by new men and women in future episodes.

Are Seb and Kayla dating after ‘Too Hot to Handle’?

This season we're pushing our wildest singles yet to limits they'd never imagined…



The reality stars are good at throwing fans off their trail. But some are suspicious that Seb and Kayla are still together.

That’s because Kayla posted the Gatwick Express train in her Instagram Story on Dec. 11. Seb’s sister, Julianna, posted a video of the same train with the same person in the background on the same day. They both also posted pictures of themselves in front of a white background that look like they were taken at the same spot.

However, Kayla and Seb cleverly avoided being seen together. Seb did share videos of him hanging out in London with Flavia Laos Urbina and Creed McKinnon on the same day. Maybe the cast members were enjoying a double date in wintery London. Or they’re all simply hanging out as friends.

When can the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 cast reveal their relationship status?

The first five episodes of season 4 were released on Dec. 7. The last five episodes will be released on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Once the episodes are fully released, it’s more likely the cast will reveal if they’re currently dating anyone. But right now, it looks like the cast is trying to be careful to avoid revealing spoilers to fans.

For now, it looks like the cast is still very close. Seb revealed to Newsweek that he currently lives with Creed. He started the season coupled up with Sophie Stonehouse, but that changed Flavia joined the cast. So it’s interesting that Creed and Flavia are hanging out publicly in London.