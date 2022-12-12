‘Too Hot to Handle’: Seb Lives With a Cast Member, Says They’re a ‘Dysfunctional Family’

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 shows new singles tricked into doing the show. Sebastian “Seb” Melrose gave an update on his life after filming the Netflix series, which includes living with a cast member.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Too Hot to Handle Season 4.]

Who is Sebastian Melrose on ‘Too Hot to Handle’?

Seb has the dual nationality of British and Salvadorian. He worked as a race car driver. Now he’s the co-founder of a supplement company called Reprimo.

He started season 4, being one of the many men interested in Kayla Richart. He successfully won her over but also was tempted by newcomer Flavia Laos Urbina.

Seb already broke the rules multiple times to be with Kayla. But time will tell if he’ll find a connection that goes beyond physical attraction by the end of the season.

Seb lives with Creed after ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4

Fans have to wait to see which love connections last after the season. But Seb talked about his first day meeting everyone with Newsweek.

“Obviously, at the start, I was like a kid in a candy shop, but Kayla was definitely my No. 1,” he said. The Scottish reality TV star said everyone bonded over being terrible at relationships.

“When I first walked on to the beach, the first guy I saw was James [Pendergrass], and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” he admitted. “Because I’m this wee Scottish kid that has never really thought… you might be shocked by this, but I never had any expectation of myself before I went on the show.”

He claimed he grew up being the ugly kid and questioned if he’ll have a chance with such a good-looking cast. We do know Seb at least found friendship by doing the Netflix show. He revealed he lives in London with Creed McKinnon.

Who is Seb dating after ‘Too Hot to Handle’?

Sebastian Melrose of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4 | Netflix

For the fans who are interested in possible spoilers, they don’t have to look too far. Seb posted pictures of him hanging out with Flavia in London in his Instagram Stories, according to Cosmopolitan.

They enjoyed the Winter Wonderland together, but they weren’t alone. Nigel Jones and Creed were also with them. So it’s possible the cast was hanging out together as friends. But some fans wonder if Flavia and Seb are dating since they previously showed interest in each other on the show.

Episode 5 ended with Flavia matching with Creed, who rejected Sophie Stonehouse. Therefore it’s certainly possible that Flavia might be with him instead. Fans are going to have to wait to find out.