‘Too Hot to Handle’: Will Sophie Be Kicked off the Show?

The first episodes of Too Hot to Handle Season 4 left fans with a cliffhanger. Here is why Sophie Stonehouse might be in danger of leaving the Netflix show.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Too Hot to Handle Season 4 episodes 1-5.]

Who is Sophie Stonehouse on ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4?

Sophie instantly was compared to Kate Middleton based on her looks in the first episode, but considered herself a perfect combination of “girly and grubby.” She said she had a pony growing up and is great with a “riding crop.”

She talked about having the upper hand with men and advised not to let men dominate you ever. Sophie claimed she didn’t want anything serious.

However, Sophie connected with Creed McKinnon. Sadly, he dropped Sophie the minute newcomer Flavia Laos Urbina showed interest in him.

Sophie left to sleep in a separate room, so she didn’t have to look at Creed and Flavia sleeping in the same bed. “I despise him,” she said. “I dislike him so much. Not only I have been embarrassed in front of everyone, and also blindsided. I just think he’s so fake. I’m not going to cry over that stupid f***ing guy. I just don’t want to be here anymore.”

Will Sophie be kicked off ‘Too Hot to Handle’?

Sophie Stonehouse on 'Too Hot to Handle'

The fifth episode ended with a teaser for upcoming episodes of the reality TV show. New attractive men and women will come to break up the couples potentially.

We know Creed might not stay loyal to Flavia because she turns around and asks, “What the f***?” in one scene. There will be more rule-breaking, and Lana announces that not everyone will make it to the final stage of the season.

The teaser doesn’t show Sophie. But it ends with Creed crying in an interview. “I feel like it’s all my fault,” he said.

It’s possible Sophie will go home if she doesn’t make a new connection. Creed would have a heavy hand in that situation if that were the case.

Lana sent someone away in season 3

Creed McKinnon and Sophie Stonehouse on 'Too Hot to Handle'

Lana announced someone would be leaving in season 3. By the eighth episode, the fund was down to zero, and the couple who broke the most rules was Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu. Nathan was sent out of the retreat for being less respectful of the rules.

However, the next episode showed Nathan wasn’t going home. He was rewarded for being in a relationship with Holly from the start by getting a second chance. He had to complete a one-on-one workshop to earn his spot back.

So it’s possible that whoever is kicked out will get to stay, and someone who broke the rules repeatedly will leave instead.