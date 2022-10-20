The Top 3 Moments From BTS’ ‘Yet to Come’ Busan Concert

On Oct. 15, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS performed a concert called WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN. The concert was free to attend and was held as part of BTS’ roles as ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan, Korea. Here are the top three moments from the band’s BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN concert.

3. The rap line performed ‘BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER’

“BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER (Feat. Supreme Boi)” was originally released on BTS’ 2014 album Dark & Wild. Historically, BTS cyphers are songs performed by the band’s rap line: RM, Suga, and J-Hope.

With each BTS cypher, RM, Suga, and J-Hope address their haters in relation to the corresponding album’s theme and the stage of their career.

During BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN, BTS’ rap line took the time to perform “BTS Cypher PT.3 KILLER” after their more recent rap line track “UGH!”

The BTS members hinted that after the concert, “BTS Cypher PT.3 KILLER” will officially be retired from concert set lists.

To make the live performance even more special, some lyrics of the song were changed to reflect the members’ current mindset.

2. Jin announced he will release a single

Toward the end of BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN, Jin of BTS made a special announcement. Speaking on stage, Jin revealed his plans to release a single album.

“And here’s something to share with you. I have a new album coming out. It’s not that big of a deal. It’s just a single,” Jin told fans.

He continued, “I was able to collaborate with someone that I really adore. I have a lot of contents to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

On Oct. 18, Big Hit Music announced that Jin will release a single called “The Astronaut” on Oct. 28.

A press release reveals that the upcoming single “expresses Jin’s fondness for his fans, ARMY, the song is meant to be a gift for the fans.”

“The Astronaut” was co-written by Jin and the band Coldplay.

1. BTS performed ‘Run BTS’ for the first time

In June, BTS released an anthology album called Proof that included three new songs. Two of the songs, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” and “For Youth” were performed during album promotions.

However, the third song, “Run BTS” was not performed. BTS hinted for months that “Run BTS” had choreography, keeping fans guessing about what a performance of the song would be like.

At BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN, BTS performed “Run BTS” for the first time, and it did not disappoint. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook gave the performance their all, making it the highlight of the entire concert.

There will be a delayed stream of BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN on Weverse at 11 a.m. KST on Oct. 23.

